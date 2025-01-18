Archaeologist highlights potential of Oltan fortress for World Heritage status

TEHRAN - The ruined Oltan fortress, a vast mud-brick complex located in northwest Iran, has been identified as a site of significant historical value with the potential to achieve UNESCO World Heritage recognition, an Iranian archaeologist told IRNA on Saturday.

Rouhollah Mohammadi, who serves as the head of the Archaeology Group at the Ardabil Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, described the site as the largest mud-brick archaeological site in northwest Iran.

Situated along the Aras River near the town of Oltan in Parsabad county, the fortress encompasses a rich collection of historical features. These include a cemetery dating back to the first millennium BC, the Oltan tappeh (representing Parthian and Sassanian periods), the central citadel of Oltan Qalasi (spanning the Sassanian, early Islamic, Seljuk, and Ilkhanid eras), and an outer industrial and residential area from the 2nd to 7th centuries AH. Archaeological studies suggest the site once spanned over 2 square kilometers, with early Islamic references identifying it as the historic city of “Varthan.”

Archaeological research at Oltan began in 1971, leading to ten seasons of exploration, excavation, and geophysical studies. These efforts have uncovered the fortress’s extensive layout and its evolution through multiple civilizations.

In 2019, a detailed map of the site’s boundaries was formalized to ensure its protection, and further revisions were approved in 2023 to enhance preservation measures. Construction within the site’s core area is strictly prohibited, while regulated tourism facilities are permitted in its buffer zone.

In addition, other experts have frequently emphasized the site’s potential for becoming a travel destination, likening its significance to Iran’s UNESCO-listed Arg-e Bam.

“The significance of Oltan fortress and its surrounding cultural landscape is no less than that of Bam Citadel… This way, Oltan has enormous potential to become an important destination for foreign and domestic travelers if is approved to become a national archeological base,” Ardabil’s tourism chief Fardin Eyni has said.

Efforts are underway to designate Oltan fortress as a national heritage site and to establish collaborative international archaeological teams to further study, restore, and preserve the site. “With ongoing research and conservation, Oltan fortress could secure a place on the World Heritage list, transforming it into a major cultural destination,” Mohammadi stated.

Located 12 kilometers from Parsabad and 500 meters west of Oltan village, the fortress rests along the Aras River, a key historical and geographical feature in the region. Its strategic position and architectural grandeur highlight its importance as a cultural and historical landmark.

AM