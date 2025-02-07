Over 4,000 individuals affected by blizzards rescued

TEHRAN –Since Thursday night, relief teams have provided rescue services to more than 4,000 people who were affected by snow storms in 15 provinces, an official with Crisis Management Organization has said.

The rescuers have helped 2,500 of the individuals trapped in blizzards, by transferring them to safe places and providing emergency shelters to them, IRIB quoted Hossein Zafari as saying.

The temperature is predicted to drop by 8-12 degrees in most parts of the country in the next few days.

According to a report by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the relief teams have provided rescue services in fifteen provinces including East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardebil, Isfahan, Ilam, Qazvin, Kermanshah, Kordestan, Lorestan, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari, Mazandaran, Markazi, Hamedan, and Semnan provinces since February 6, the IRCS website reported.

The relief teams have so far conducted 108 rescue missions to save 2,649 individuals affected by snow, pulling 960 vehicles out of heavy snow, the IRCS website quoted Babak Mahmoudi as saying.

They provided emergency shelters, foodstuff, and basic goods to 857, 364, and 111 individuals, respectively, the official added.

IRCS is a top organization

In September 2024, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) project manager, Faisal Mahboob, lauded the capabilities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society as outstanding.

The official said he was really impressed by the capacity and the wide range of activities carried out by the IRCS.

“The International Federation will support the activities of the Iranian Red Crescent Society to commence a new phase of collaboration with the society,” Mahboob added, the IRCS website reported.

In May 2024, Pir-hossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, said the IRCS is recognized as one of the five prominent societies worldwide thanks to its wide range of activities and great achievements both nationally and internationally.

Referring to health, treatment, and rehabilitation as one of the parts of the IRCS activities, Kolivand said the IRCS hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics meet the medical and therapeutic needs of thousands of citizens every day.

The IRCS medical centers abroad are reputable worldwide. As a humanitarian organization, the IRCS is trying to alleviate the suffering of the people involved in accidents, emergencies, and conflicts.

“Today, collaborations with knowledge-based firms have resulted in advancements in manufacturing orthoses, prostheses, artificial organs, and new medications, with plans to extend cooperation to rescue and relief efforts as well,” the official noted.

According to a report released by the IFRC on the most important achievements of the Iranian Red Crescent Society during January-December 2023, the IRCS continues to tackle the impacts of climate change, program adaptability, and preparedness efforts that have been triggered by the climate crisis.

