Inflation rate unchanged

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on February 20, which marks the end of the eleventh Iranian calendar month Bahman, at 32 percent, with no change from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the tenth month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 35.3 percent in the eleventh month, which means families have paid an average of 35.3 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The point-to-point inflation rate rose 3.5 percent in the eleventh month from the previous month.

The SCI has announced that Iran’s economy grew by 5.7 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19, 2024), marking the highest growth since 2017.

In its latest report, the SCI said the growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the year ending in March 2024 at the constant prices of 2017 is equivalent to 5.7 percent of the total GDP and 3.4 percent of the GDP minus oil.

The field of activities of industries and mines group grew by 6.9 percent, the services group by 5.7 percent, and the agriculture group by 2.2 percent compared to the previous year.

