Aydin Aghdashloo's solo exhibition to be held after 10 years

TEHRAN-Simultaneously with the unveiling of Aydin Aghdashloo's first international monograph published by the Italian publishing firm Skira, an exhibition of his paintings, sculptures, and print artworks will be held at the B Gallery in Tehran on Friday.

Aydin Aghdashloo is one of the most prominent figures in Iranian art. At the unveiling ceremony of his first international monograph, speeches will be delivered by Takin Aghdashloo, Ebrahim Haghighi, Ali Dehbashi, Kianoush Motaqedi, and Marco Meneguzzo, Honaronline reported.

The book offers a comprehensive review of six decades of Aghdashloo’s continuous artistic work. Edited by Marco Menguzzo and Takin Aghdashloo, the 304-page monograph is published in English and includes essays by David Anfam, Michel Dewilde, Marco Meneguzzo, and Zahra Faridani.

Additionally, it features a collection of twelve previous essays on Aghdashloo, written by notable figures such as Abbas Kiarostami, Dariush Shayegan, and Bahram Beyzai.

The unveiling ceremony will be attended by Aydin Aghdashloo and will include a book signing event. Moreover, a short film about the artist, directed by Tara Aghdashloo, will be screened.

Alongside this unveiling event, an exhibition of Aghdashloo’s works from various periods will be held at the B Gallery, showcasing 17 pieces. Curated by Takin Aghdashloo, the exhibition will feature seven paintings and seven print artworks from different stages of Aghdashloo’s career.

The highlight of the exhibition, however, will be the display of three sculptures by the renowned artist, which will be presented to the public for the first time.

The sculptures featured in the exhibition are three bronze works titled “Snow, Apocalypse, and Identity,” each inspired by Aghdashloo’s well-known visual themes. In this collection, the artist recreates familiar motifs from his paintings into three-dimensional forms. These sculptural pieces have been designed through a collaboration between Art Mart and the Aghdashloo Foundation and produced in a limited edition of 20 copies.

Aydin Aghdashloo has held very few solo exhibitions throughout his career. His last exhibition took place in 2014, and now, after a decade, his works will once again be on public display.

Iranian painter, graphist, writer and film critic Aydin Aghdashloo, 84, is known for his portraits drawing on classical Italian and Persian imagery.

The exhibition will open on February 28 and will run until April 10 at the B Gallery, located at No. 26, Eastern Tavakoli Alley, Ajoudaniyeh.

