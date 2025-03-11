South Korea says it will establish diplomatic ties with Syria
March 11, 2025 - 22:11
South Korea on Tuesday has said it will establish diplomatic relations with Syria, local media reported.
The South Korean government is proceeding with relevant procedures to pursue diplomatic relations, the Yonhap news agency quoted a Foreign Ministry official as saying.
Last month, a ministry official from Seoul visited Syria to explore the possibility of establishing diplomatic ties.
According to the ministry, Syria’s foreign minister expressed a willingness to establish diplomatic ties between two countries.
