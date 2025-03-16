Police seize 19 tons of narcotics in Tehran in a year

TEHRAN –Iran anti-narcotics police have seized some 19 tons of narcotics and arrested 555 smugglers in Tehran province in the current Iranian calendar year, which will end on March 20.

Since the beginning of the current year, 207 kilograms of illicit drugs have been discovered within a 500-meter radius of educational centers and schools, IRIB reported.

Also, 1,500 members of drug trafficking gangs and 2,800 online vendors were arrested. Over 81,000 addicts were also settled in special rehabilitation centers.

Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has always lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

Due to its geographic proximity to Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran serves as both a destination and a transit route for illicit drug trafficking, especially opioids and, recently, methamphetamine produced in Afghanistan.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

