TEDPIX gains 28,700 points in first day of new year

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 28,700 points to 2,740,715 on Tuesday, the first working day in the new Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

As emphasized by the head of Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), improving the stock market’s efficiency is the main priority of the SEO in the current government administration

“In the 14th government, our mission is to protect the rights and interests of shareholders, facilitate the formation of capital, and improve the efficiency of the market which is the priority of the SEO programs,” Hojatollah Seyedi has underlined.

MA