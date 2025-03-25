SEO head outlines 5 plans to enhance efficiency, transparency in capital market

TEHRAN- The head of Iran Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) outlined the five major plans for enhancing efficiency and transparency in the capital market in the new Iranian calendar year, which began on March 21.

Hojatollah Seyedi outlined five initiatives for the capital market this year, which include expanding the market through initial public offerings (IPOs), especially company-project listings, and increasing the capital of listed companies.

He expressed hope that the number of companies in the capital market would exceed 1,000 this year (currently there are over 700 companies).

Entrepreneurs and private companies are encouraged to take advantage of capital market opportunities, he emphasized.

He continued by explaining the second initiative: enhancing transparency, efficiency, and timely information dissemination in the capital market.

The third program focuses on improving corporate governance systems to ensure listed companies are better managed, achieving higher performance and increased profitability, all aligned with supporting production, the official added.

Seyedi announced two other plans: one to strengthen structures and the other to upgrade and rebuild the capital market's information technology system.

Regarding the capital market's value this year, he clarified that it will ultimately depend on market participants and remains unpredictable. However, efforts will focus on increasing transparency, liquidity, and efficiency to grow and improve the market compared to last year.

He emphasized the importance of shareholder rights, stating, "Shareholders must feel their rights are respected and supported", adding that safeguarding shareholders' rights depends on enhancing the efficiency of listed companies.

The SEO head further stressed fair transactions, preventing asymmetry in the dissemination of company information, and ensuring shareholders have access to company performance data to make informed decisions, such as whether to hold or sell their shares.

