Iran’s Dariaei takes gold in 2025 Sanda World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Sedigheh Dariaei Varkadeh won a gold medal in the 10th Sanda World Cup on Tuesday.

Daryaei beat Bermudian Krista Stepheny by a 12-point spread on the leitai [elevated fighting arena] at the Culture and Sports Indoor Stadium in the women’s 65kg division.

She defeated Australian Nicole Lowe-Tarbert in her next match and won the gold.

The 10th SWC has welcomed nearly 170 participants including team officials from 26 countries and regions.

The elite biennial competition, which offers prize money to the champions, is organized by the Chinese Wushu Association under the auspices of the International Wushu Federation.