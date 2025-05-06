Iran's non-oil export to Iraq can rise to $20b

TEHRAN- The chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said that the value of Iran's annual non-oil export to Iraq can be increased to $20 billion. Iran and Iraq have a strategic relationship that can grow and develop with an economic focus, Yahya Al-e Eshaq noted.

Iran and Iraq have a strategic relationship that can grow and develop with an economic focus, Yahya Al-e Esíhaq noted.

ìLast year, the value of our non-oil export to Iraq was about $12 billion, and it is predicted that this figure will increase to $20 billion in the coming years, which we believe is achievable and possibleî, he reiterated.

According to an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $11.9 billion to Iraq in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2025.

Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, said that Iraq was Iranís second top non-oil export destination in the previous year.

Considering Iran's vast export capacity and Iraqís large market for Iranian goods, both sides want to expand the volume of bilateral economic exchanges.

Iran and Iraq have set a target of $20 billion in annual trade, and businessmen and authorities of both countries are determined to meet that target.

In late May 2024, the head of the Department of Spatial Planning and Regional Planning of the Iranian Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) said that Iran exports some 2,200 products, valued at $12 billion, to neighboring Iraq annually.

Speaking in a meeting entitled ìReviewing opportunities and challenges of attracting Iraqi investors and strengthening trade relations between the two countries in line with demarcating Iran in the regional value chainî, Jafar Hosseini said that Iraq, benefiting from $85 billion foreign currency reserves, 130 tons of gold reserves, and 147 billion barrels of proven reserves of crude oil, is among the richest countries in West Asia.

Currently, Iran exports over 2,200 various types of goods and products to Iraq, he said, adding that more than half of the active Iranian traders are present in the Iraqi market.

Developing the trade infrastructures to facilitate trade between the two countries, encouraging traders to invest in Iraq, promoting trade through dispatching and admitting trade delegations and participating in exhibitions of the two countries, etc. are suggested to strengthen the trade and economic relations between Iran and Iraq, he underlined.

In an interview in mid-December last year, the ambassador of Iran in Iraq praised the economic relations between the two sides and expressed hope that these relations will be more and better.

Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadeq announced the value of commercial exchanges between the two countries, and stated that economic relations between Iran and Iraq are very good, and expressed hope that these relations will improve.

The envoy further noted: ìIraq is an important country in the region, and we have very important economic, political, and social relations with this neighbor.î

In early May 2024, Tehran hosted the 6th meeting of the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Committee.

The two-day event was co-chaired by the former Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and Iraqi Minister of Commerce†Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairi.

On the first day of the meeting, specialized committees including commercial, industrial, agricultural, standardization and quality control, energy, finance, banking, investment and Insurance, shipping, transport, and Customs, scientific, educational, tourism, health, as well as sports consulate held meetings to discuss areas for cooperation.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

Iran shares land or water borders with 15 countries namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Saudi Arabia.

MA