Iran's monthly non-oil trade reaches $5.8b

TEHRAN – Iran’s non-oil foreign trade reached $5.8 billion in the first Iranian calendar month of Farvardin (March 21-April 21, 2025), with raw gold topping the list of imports at $583 million, according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iran traded 10.76 million tons of non-oil goods in the mentioned month, generating $5.798 billion in total value. This marked a 12 percent decline in weight and a 3.0 percent drop in value compared to the same period last year.

According to IRICA, exports accounted for 8.96 million tons worth $2.942 billion, while imports stood at 1.80 million tons valued at $2.856 billion.

Exports saw an 8.3 percent decline in volume and an 8.0 percent drop in value. In contrast, imports decreased by 26.4 percent in volume but rose by 2.3 percent in value, year on year.

The average customs value of exported goods stood at $328 per ton, a 0.47 percent increase from a year earlier. The average import value was $1,587 per ton, up 39 percent year on year.

Petrochemical products accounted for 15 percent of the total export volume and 20.6 percent of the export value.

Top exported goods in Farvardin included liquefied propane ($189 million), petroleum bitumen ($182 million), liquefied butane ($154 million), iron and steel billets ($120 million), and methanol ($110 million).

China was the leading destination for Iranian goods, importing $997 million worth of products, followed by Iraq ($401 million), the United Arab Emirates ($395 million), Turkey ($189 million), Afghanistan ($143 million), Oman ($140 million), and Pakistan ($124 million).

These seven countries received 80 percent of Iran’s non-oil export volume and accounted for 81 percent of its value.

Raw gold was the largest import item in the mentioned month at $583 million, followed by animal feed corn ($175 million), rice ($91 million), soybean meal ($75 million), and soybeans ($66 million).

The UAE remained Iran’s largest import partner with $859 million in goods, followed by China ($768 million), Turkey ($538 million), Germany ($87 million), the Netherlands ($75 million), India ($69 million), and Pakistan ($43 million).

These seven countries supplied 83 percent of Iran’s total import volume and 85 percent of its import value during the period.

