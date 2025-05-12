Iranian artisans to show off skills at Sulaymaniyah Expo

TEHRAN—Artisans from Iran’s South Khorasan province will take part in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah Expo during May 20-26, said the director general of provincial Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

Seyyed Ahmad Barabadi added that the event will be supported by Handicrafts Department and Kermanshah Cultural Heritage Department, CHTN reported.

South Khorasan artisans will put on display their products including woven and non-woven fabrics at a special pavilion, he said.

He also said that the measure is part of programs arranged by Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts to introduce and preserve Iranian handicrafts in global markets.

It indicates the country’s continuous effort in promoting cultural exports, he added.

South Khorasan is famed for its exquisite rugs and carpets woven in various villages of the eastern Iranian province according to know-now inherited from generation to generation.

South Khorasan was a bustling hub for carpet weaning during the Timurid era (1370–1507). The Timurid dynasty also governed the city of Herat that was quite famous for its floral carpets.

The motifs and designs of Herat carpets gradually grew smaller and regular and turned into their design of today, which are still considered popular and interesting designs of South Khorasan carpets.

Some of the famous centers of carpets of this province are villages of Dorakhsh, Mood, Gask, Nowzad, Sarbisheh, Behelgard, Nowghab, Dastgerd, and most of the villages of Ghaenat region and also the city of Birjand.

The most common motifs of South Khorasan carpets are: “Rizeh Mahi”, Paisley, “Robee Sa’di”, “Kaleh Asbi” or horse head, “Kheshti” or four seasons, and “Moharamat”.

“Rizeh Mahi” or small fishes, also known as “Mahi” or “Mahi e Dar Ham” in other cities. Their difference is that a diamond accompanies the flowers in the Khorasan carpets.

“Robee Sa’di” that is one of the original motifs of this province and is known for its delicate paisleys.

In all of these designs, the motif of the sun represents itself in different forms which is a characteristic we find only in the carpets of South Khorasan.

Iran’s hand-woven carpets are sought after internationally for their delicate designs and good quality. A medallion pattern is arguably the most characteristic feature of all types of Persian rugs. Among Persian carpets, particularly those of the classic period, the medallion may represent an open lotus blossom with several petals.



