China urges action on two-state solution to end Palestinian suffering

Speaking at a UN event commemorating Nakba Day, Geng Shuang, Chinese deputy permanent representative to the UN, urged the international community to take real actions to advance the two-state solution and bring a just, lasting resolution to the Palestinian issue.

He reaffirmed China's firm support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty, based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital.

According to CGTN, Geng said China will continue working with all peace-loving nations to ensure the Nakba becomes a thing of the past.