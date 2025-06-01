Iran's annual GDP growth reaches 3%, led by industry, mining: SCI

TEHRAN - Iran's economy grew by three percent in the last Iranian year ending March 2025, driven primarily by gains in the industry and mining sector, according to figures published by the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The industry and mining sector recorded a 3.4 percent increase, with oil and gas extraction expanding by 6.2 percent. The GDP at constant 2021 prices reached 10.026 quadrillion rials, or around $200.5 billion using an exchange rate of 500,000 rials per dollar, up from 9.73 quadrillion rials, or $194.6 billion, a year earlier.

Excluding oil, the GDP reached 7.614 quadrillion rials, or $152.3 billion, marking a 2.1 percent rise compared to 7.458 quadrillion rials, or $149.2 billion, the previous year. Growth in the agriculture sector was reported at 3.2 percent. Other components of the industry and mining group included a 0.5 percent rise in other mining activities, 1.6 percent growth in manufacturing, 0.5 percent in gas distribution, 2.4 percent in water and electricity supply, and 0.5 percent in construction. The services sector expanded by 2.5 percent year-on-year.

The data points to a moderate economic recovery, with oil exports providing the strongest boost, while gains in non-oil sectors were more subdued.

EF/MA