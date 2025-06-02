Over 125 earthquakes shake Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 127 earthquakes were recorded across the country from May 23 to 30, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 106 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 17 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; two earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5; and two earthquakes with a magnitude between 5 and 6 have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale, which occurred on May 29 in Kerman province.

Among the provinces of the country, Kerman, with 22, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Semnan and Khorasan Razavi with 21 and 17 earthquakes, respectively.

During the same period, two earthquakes hit Tehran province. No earthquakes were recorded in West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Alborz, Zanjan, Qom, Kordestan, and Gilan provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG