Iran’s Mazandaran province opens trade center in Tashkent

TEHRAN- Iran’s northern Mazandaran province opened a trade center in Uzbekistan’s capital city Tashkent.

The inauguration ceremony of the center, which is located in Food City area in Tashkent, was participated by the Iranian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Mohammad-Ali Eskandari, as well as Abdollah Mohajeri, a board member of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Ali Taqipour, the head of the Chamber of Commerce of Sari city, the center of Mazandaran.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Iranian ambassador to Tashkent stated: "The Mazandaran province trade center in Tashkent will help further develop economic and trade relations between Iran and Uzbekistan. The merchants of this province can offer good and quality Iranian goods to the Uzbek market at a cheaper price."

Abdollah Mohajer, for his part, said: "Uzbekistan is an important country for Iran. The opening of this trade center in Tashkent will be beneficial for both countries."

Back in early February, the head of the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Chamber of Commerce had announced the establishment of a permanent sales office for Iranian food industry products in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, while citing FATF-related restrictions as the biggest obstacle to trade between the two countries.

According to the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), Mousa Aghaei said that the sales office was launched in cooperation with the Mazandaran Chamber of Commerce and the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Chamber.

He noted that the initiative would significantly enhance bilateral cooperation.

Aghaei stated that the current $500 million trade volume between Iran and Uzbekistan is unsatisfactory.

He emphasized that while Uzbek citizens and government officials are eager to collaborate with Iranian businesses, challenges such as FATF-related restrictions, transportation issues, and high tariffs have hindered trade expansion.

During an Iran-Uzbekistan Business Forum, held concurrently with the Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Committee meeting at Tehran’s Sa’dabad Palace, in mid-May, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Samad Hassanzadeh, stressed the need to raise bilateral trade to $1.0 billion and called on Uzbekistan to waive visa requirements for Iranian nationals to facilitate travel and business.

Hassanzadeh described the event as a meaningful step toward strengthening ties, noting that the past year witnessed close and serious cooperation between public and private sectors of both countries.

He highlighted the cultural affinity and historical friendship between the two nations and called for swift implementation of a visa waiver, improved flight connectivity, and reduced airfare.

Referring to Iran's advancements despite sanctions—especially in machinery production, food processing, and construction materials—Hassanzadeh said these achievements present unique opportunities for Uzbekistan.

He emphasized the strategic importance of Iran's geographical location through its North-South and East-West transit corridors and invited Uzbek investors to participate in the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC) and Makran coastal development projects.

Hassanzadeh also called for expanded cooperation in transport infrastructure and logistics, suggesting the formation of a joint committee to pursue these goals. He highlighted Iran’s readiness to export technical and engineering services and collaborate on Uzbekistan’s major infrastructure projects.

He further noted that significant progress had been made in talks over a preferential trade agreement between the two countries, expressing hope that the accord would soon be implemented to remove discriminatory tariffs and boost trade.

Finally, Hassanzadeh stressed the importance of removing financial barriers and banking restrictions through stronger collaboration between the private sectors. He encouraged joint investment in industrial ventures and the organization of regular trade missions, exhibitions, and seminars to help realize the full potential of bilateral ties.

Senior officials from Iran and Uzbekistan convened in Tehran for the 16th session of the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee, aiming to expand bilateral ties and boost trade to $2 billion annually.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak opened the meeting by acknowledging that the current trade volume between the two countries falls short of their true potential.

He called for a “fundamental transformation” and proposed drafting a practical roadmap to achieve the $2.0 billion trade target.

Atabak emphasized the need to enhance transport and transit infrastructure, noting Iran’s strategic location as a key corridor connecting Uzbekistan to international waters.

He also stressed the importance of improving banking ties, establishing direct flights, reducing customs tariffs, and developing tools to support economic relations.

Beyond trade, the committee also discussed cooperation in tourism, science, culture, and healthcare.

Atabak pointed to the countries’ deep cultural ties and expressed Iran’s readiness to play a greater role in tourism, stating that the meeting serves as a platform for comprehensive collaboration.

He voiced hope that operational planning would lead to a “significant leap” in bilateral relations.

In response, Uzbekistan’s minister of industry highlighted the favorable conditions for expanding trade between Tehran and Tashkent.

He said the two sides had signed a list of preferential trade goods, calling it a “practical step” toward boosting commercial exchange.

He also announced the official opening of Uzbekistan’s Trade House in Tehran, which he said would facilitate trade. The number of joint Iranian-Uzbek companies has grown 2.5 times in the past five years, reaching 261. These companies are active in sectors such as construction, petrochemicals, food, agriculture, and building materials.

The Uzbek minister concluded by reaffirming his country’s commitment to broadening economic and trade cooperation with Iran across multiple sectors.

Addressing the same forum, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov announced that Iranian investors operating in Uzbekistan will be exempt from taxes and customs duties, as he highlighted the presence of over 210 joint Iranian-Uzbek factories currently operating in the country.

Aripov emphasized the importance of closer economic cooperation between the two nations, citing strong cultural and historical ties and the evolving global landscape as key drivers for deeper engagement.

He said forums like this help both sides identify investment opportunities and expand areas of cooperation, adding that entrepreneurship and private sector collaboration are vital to advancing shared industrial and technological goals.

Although trade between Iran and Uzbekistan has reached a relatively stable level, Aripov noted that the current $500 million annual trade volume does not reflect the full potential of bilateral ties. He projected that Uzbekistan’s GDP will grow to $160 billion within five years and pointed to the $70 billion in foreign investment attracted last year as evidence of a secure investment climate.

Aripov underscored the government's commitment to promoting a free-market economy, enhancing production incentives, and expanding foreign trade.

He said Uzbekistan exported over $2.5 billion in agricultural food products last year and has preferential or free trade agreements with many countries, offering significant opportunities for Iranian businesses.

“We assure Iranian economic actors that if they invest in our industrial zones, they will be exempt from taxes and customs duties. The government will also provide necessary infrastructure and guarantee the repatriation of profits,” he said.

On April 23, Iranian industry, mining and trade minister said that the cooperation between the private sectors of Iran and Uzbekistan will continue at an accelerated pace.

Mohammad Atabak made the remarks in a meeting, at the place of the ministry in Tehran, with an Uzbek trade delegation led by the head of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan (CCI).

During the meeting, the minister emphasized that the perspectives of the private sectors and entrepreneurs of both countries are being reviewed in expert working groups.

He added that several agreed-upon goods with Uzbekistan have been supplied and dispatched by Iran.

The minister further stated that these exchanges and interactions at the level of the private sector in both countries will continue at an accelerated pace. The economic and production capacities of Iran and Uzbekistan fully enable increasing the current level of trade exchanges between the two nations to higher levels.

Also, in a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Shokhrukh Gulamov, at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) in Tehran on April 20, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh said his country’s private sector is ready to pursue joint investments in Uzbekistan and called on Tashkent to implement a reciprocal visa waiver to ease travel and boost tourism bet ween the two countries.

He said that the mutual visa exemption would facilitate travel for businesspeople and citizens while supporting the development of tourism.

Hassanzadeh further stated that the upcoming preferential trade agreement between Iran and Uzbekistan, expected to be signed next month during the joint economic committee meeting, could raise the level of bilateral trade cooperation.

He added that the current trade volume—nearly $500 million—does not reflect the true potential of the two countries. “The Iranian Chamber, as the representative of the private sector, is ready to take all necessary steps to boost trade volume,” he said.

He emphasized that Iran’s government and private sector are committed to expanding relations with all countries, particularly neighbors. “Historical, religious, and cultural ties can pave the way for broader economic, cultural, and academic cooperation,” he said.

Hassanzadeh welcomed Uzbekistan’s move to scrap a $400 transit fee for trucks, calling it a positive step for expanding cooperation along the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC).

The ICCIMA head further reiterated the call for Uzbekistan to lift visa requirements for Iranian citizens, noting this would particularly support collaboration in medical tourism, healthcare services, and pharmaceutical production, where Iran has strong capacities.

Highlighting investment interests, he said Iran’s private sector is especially keen to invest in Uzbekistan’s textile and garment industries. “As the private sector’s representative, the Iranian Chamber seeks the necessary support for these investments,” he said.

Hassanzadeh concluded by expressing hope that closer cooperation between the two chambers of commerce would push bilateral trade volume to $1.0 billion.

