Iran’s water, power services continue uninterrupted amid conflict, minister says

TEHRAN - Iran’s Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said that the country’s water and electricity services continue without disruption despite ongoing attacks, and praised utility workers for maintaining operations even during times of bombardment.

Speaking at a meeting with senior officials from the Energy Ministry, Aliabadi condemned what he described as the “aggression of the usurping and bloodthirsty Zionist regime,” which he said had resulted in the deaths of several Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians.

Quoting Iran’s Leader, he added, “The Iranian nation will stand firm in the face of this imposed war and will not yield to the enemy.”

Aliabadi stressed that Iran has not initiated any wars over the past two centuries and reiterated that the country’s use of nuclear technology has been for peaceful purposes only. “We have never sought nuclear weapons, nor do we intend to,” he said.

The minister emphasized that utility services are essential and cannot be suspended under any circumstances. “Throughout the recent attacks, employees and experts in the water and power sectors have remained at their posts to ensure that these critical services are delivered without disruption.”

Aliabadi said the administration is working around the clock to manage the country and maintain normalcy. “Public services continue to operate on a 24/7 basis without interruption,” he noted.

He called on all water and electricity companies and units across the country to carry out their duties as usual and ensure that people’s needs are fully met.

EF/MA