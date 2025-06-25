Iran’s banking system remained stable despite cyberattacks during recent conflict: CBI chief

TEHRAN – Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Governor Mohammad Reza Farzin said the country's banking network remained stable despite intensified cyberattacks during the recent 12-day conflict triggered by Israeli and U.S. aggression, adding that the enemy aimed to incite panic and alter public economic behavior.

Speaking in a televised interview on Tuesday, Farzin congratulated the Iranian people, the armed forces, and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei on what he described as a national victory over Israel and the United States.

He thanked banking sector employees for maintaining the continuity of financial operations during the crisis.

Farzin emphasized that Iran has been engaged in an economic war for years, marked by international sanctions and persistent psychological warfare aimed at undermining the country’s economy. “The recent physical assault by the U.S. and the Zionist regime added a new layer to this ongoing economic war,” he said.

He noted that Iran's banking system has long endured sanctions and cyberattacks, calling the recent developments a continuation of the same economic battle, now combined with a military dimension and intensified psychological pressure.

“The enemy sought to induce fear and shift consumer behavior by creating negative expectations,” Farzin said. “But these efforts failed.”

According to the CBI chief, the number of banking transactions processed through the SHAPARAK network rose from 1.352 billion before the conflict to 1.429 billion during the 12-day period. The total value of transactions also climbed from 4,340 trillion tomans to 4,440 trillion tomans (approximately $86.8 billion to $88.8 billion based on an exchange rate of 50,000 tomans per dollar).

“Despite the increased transaction volume, the country’s banking system remained fully operational and stable,” Farzin concluded.

EF/MA