Public-private synergy key to post-war economic resilience: TCCIMA official

TEHRAN – Strengthening collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential for building post-war economic resilience, a senior member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce said, stressing the need for policy stability and targeted support.

Abbas Argon, a board member of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), said in an interview that Iran’s economy has endured years of threats, but the recent conflict has brought national security and economic survival into sharper focus.

“In these circumstances, effective coordination between the government and private sector is more vital than ever,” he said. “Resilience is now more important than development itself. The state must protect and support private enterprises, and in return, the private sector must take on its national responsibility.”

Argon noted that while the immediate military threats may have subsided, economic risks still loom large. He outlined a set of expectations from the business community, including enhanced physical and economic security, protection of financial and trade infrastructure, easing of import-export restrictions, expedited access to essential goods and raw materials, temporary tax exemptions, low-interest loans, and extensions for debt repayments in the production and trade sectors.

"Production and trade go hand in hand. Stability in policymaking is a major concern for businesses," he added, warning against ad hoc decisions that create uncertainty. He proposed the formation of a coordination task force to facilitate the transmission of private sector recommendations to government authorities to ensure more realistic and effective decision-making.

Argon emphasized that the private sector, too, has a vital role to play—by helping stabilize the market, preventing profiteering, preserving jobs, investing in infrastructure, engaging in corporate social responsibility, and fostering social cohesion.

“Mutual trust and cooperation between the state and the private sector will be essential to navigating this critical juncture,” he said.

Responding to concerns about potential layoffs in the post-conflict period, Argon suggested that deferring social security payments and providing additional support to struggling businesses could help safeguard employment and preserve economic capacity.

“We need to provide businesses with enough breathing space to retain their workforce and rebuild,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Mousavi, the head of Khorramshahr Chamber of Commerce has argued in a note that the private sector played an active role in managing the economy and supplying goods during the 12-day war.

In his note, Mousavi wrote: Following the 12-day conflict between Iran and the Zionist regime, clear economic lessons have emerged that show that in wartime conditions, a capable private sector can fill the government's role in managing the emergency economy and supplying goods to the market, provided that the government removes restrictive regulations.”

Also, Mohammad Reza Bahraman, deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), has said the country must draw on its full social capital in response to the damage caused by the recent 12-day conflict, which he described as an “extraordinary situation.”

Speaking to ICCIMA’s official news outlet on June 24, Bahraman stressed the need for a context-specific strategy to address the consequences of territorial violations. “When an abnormal situation like an invasion occurs, we must mobilize all our social capital,” he said, pointing to the solidarity of industrial producers as a key strength.

Private sector ready for reconstruction

Bahraman cited Iran’s skilled workforce as a major asset for post-conflict development. “The human capital and the private sector are fully prepared to engage in large-scale reconstruction. The government must also align its structures to support national development,” he said.

He urged the government and the three branches of power to work in unison to transform current conditions and harness the capacities of the private sector. He also underscored the pivotal role of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance in shaping adaptive and timely policies.

* War-affected businesses need immediate support

Referring to the damage sustained by businesses during the 12-day war, Bahraman called for short-term policy measures to mitigate losses. “Many enterprises were hit hard. With the right joint strategies from the government and ICCIMA, a large portion of these challenges can be addressed,” he said.

He specifically pointed to bounced checks from manufacturing units, a problem that arose due to disrupted financial systems during the war. Bahraman called on the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance and the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) to ensure that industrialists and traders are not penalized under bounced check regulations, given the exceptional circumstances.

* Reducing bureaucracy and strengthening export infrastructure

Highlighting the need for faster export procedures, Bahraman stressed that the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade (MIMT) must simplify trade and production processes. “Cumbersome bureaucracy must be eliminated. The government should actively consult ICCIMA and economic associations to accelerate decision-making and implementation,” he said.

Bahraman praised the public’s cooperation during the recent crisis and called on the government to adjust its policymaking accordingly. He also urged parliament and the judiciary to define specific regulations tailored to the post-war recovery phase.

* Call for foreign investment and economic coordination

“We need foreign investment now more than ever,” Bahraman stated, expressing hope that upcoming negotiations would pave the way for attracting new capital into Iran.

He also emphasized ICCIMA’s critical role in maintaining industrial continuity during the conflict. “In these 12 days, the chamber was instrumental in resolving key production issues promptly and providing practical solutions,” he said.

Bahraman concluded by urging broader involvement of business associations in post-war rebuilding. “We hope that during the reconstruction period, the role of ICCIMA, joint chambers, associations, and specialized commissions will be significantly strengthened so that we can achieve our development goals more effectively,” he said.

Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has reaffirmed its strong support for the government, the Iranian people, and the country’s economic institutions amid heightened regional tensions and recent attacks by Israel.

Speaking to the Chambers newsroom on July 23, ICCIMA Deputy Head Payam Bagheri condemned the recent Israeli strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Iran. He said the chamber is taking all necessary measures to prevent disruptions to the private sector and ensure economic stability.

“Despite the current circumstances, we are determined to maintain uninterrupted economic activities,” Bagheri said, adding that regular meetings are being held with board members and departmental heads to coordinate efforts.

Bagheri noted that private sector players, local chambers of commerce, industry associations, and economic institutions are united in their response. “With coordination and solidarity, we are leveraging national capacities to navigate and manage the economic impact of the crisis,” he said.

He also highlighted ongoing coordination with the government and the submission of proposals to maintain the flow of goods, services, and production, ensuring the economy remains resilient in the face of adversity.

Hossein Pirmoazzen, another ICCIMA deputy, said that customs offices across the country are operating without interruption, and there is full coordination between importers, traders, and regulatory bodies.

He stressed that essential goods and raw materials are being cleared continuously, and no shortages are anticipated in this area.

Pirmoazzen, referring to the country’s production status, said that over 90 percent of manufacturing units are active, and some have even increased their production capacity to meet domestic market demand.

EF/MA