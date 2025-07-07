Some 515 earthquakes hit Iran in a month

TEHRAN – A total of 513 earthquakes were recorded across the country from May 22 to June 21, indicating a 10.5 percent decrease compared to the same time last year, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

In comparison to the second month of the Iranian calendar (April 21 – May 2), the number of earthquakes has decreased by 26.9 percent, IRNA reported.

Statistically, 447 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 52 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; 11 earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and three earthquakes with a magnitude between 5 and 6 have occurred in the country.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale, which occurred on June 20 in Semnan province.

Among the provinces of the country, Khorasan Razavi, with 65, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Kerman and Isfahan with 53 and 46 earthquakes, respectively.

During the same period, four earthquakes hit Tehran province, the biggest had a magnitude of 1.6 on the Richter scale.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG

