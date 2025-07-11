Chinese online literature offers global readers a window into modern China

Once a niche form of entertainment, Chinese online literature, from serialized novels to adaptations in television, gaming, and animation, is emerging as a new cultural bridge to the world- drawing millions of international readers into its vivid narratives and offering a fresh perspective on contemporary China.

In 2024, the overseas market for Chinese online literature exceeded 5 billion yuan ($695.09million), according to a report by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. The expanding community now includes 460,000 overseas web novel authors and over 350 million readers across more than 200 countries and regions.

In Cannes, France, a mother found inspiration in Release That Witch, a fantasy novel set in an alternate medieval world. Taken by a scene describing a Chinese dessert, she handcrafted “ice-skinbaozi” for her children, eager to bring a taste of China into her own home. Thousands of miles away in Quebec, Canada, a young woman working in a kindergarten spends her night translating her favorite Chinese web novels into French, uploading them online to share with fellow readers.

Chinese online fiction doesn’t just captivate through fantasy. It reflects real emotional and moral concerns”, said Charles Dewees, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Chireads, a France-based online reading community.

Founded in 2017, Chireads has become the largest hub for Chinese web novel translations in the French-speaking world, attracting nearly one million monthly active users, primarily from France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Monaco, and Canada. On average, users spend more than 50 minutes a day on the site.

The forum has flourished thanks to licensing agreements with leading Chinese platforms such as Qidian and China Literature, enabling high-quality translations that preserve the nuance of the original texts. Comments on the site – “Fantastic!” “Engaging!” “Legendary” - testify to their growing popularity.

Dewees sees Chinese web literature as both a storytelling powerhouse and a cultural ambassador.

“With its thrilling plots, imaginative fantasy, and heartfelt emotion, it resonates far beyond China’s borders,” he said.

For Andeez Ziauddin, a Bangladeshi student at Fudan University in Shanghai, Chinese online fiction played a formative role in her life. Her first encounter came during childhood visits to Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong province, where her entrepreneur parents often traveled for business. She discovered Chinese novels at local libraries, including web fiction, and was instantly hooked. Even after returning to Bangladesh for secondary school, she continued reading online.

Now 27 and in her seventh at Fudan University, Ziauddin has been a fan of Chinese web literature for over two decades. She believes the appeal lies in shared cultural values. “South Asian readers can relate deeply to Chinese stories about perseverance, destiny and justice”, she said.

In South Korea, translator Park Nu Lee has witnessed the rising appeal of Chinese online literature firsthand. She first found them from TV adaptations such as Joy of Life and Nirvana in Fire, which sparked her interest in the original novels. Today, she works with professional institutions to bring more of these works to Korean audiences through translation.

The influence of Chinese web literature in South Korea has grown remarkably, with adaptations into television dramas winning popularity among young audiences, Park noted.

She said Chinese online literature covers a variety of genres, including history, fantasy, sci-fi, mystery, wuxia and romance. “There’s something for everyone.”

She credits the genre’s growing momentum in part to the strength of China’s online literature industry, which has developed a mature ecosystem of spin-offs and adaptations. “In South Korea, many learn about Chinese web novels through TV shows or animations, then return to the original works. That adaptation cycle - how it loops back to the source - is something quite unique,” Park explained.

By Zhang Bolan, Zhao Yipu, Mang Jiuchen (People’s Daily)