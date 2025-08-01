Tajik minister reiterates his country's support for Iran

TEHRAN- Tajikistan’s Agriculture Minister Qurban Hakimzoda praised the steadfastness of the Iranian people during the imposed war and reiterated his country's support for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Tajik official made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh.

In the meeting, the Iranian minister referred to the emphasis of the Iranian president on the comprehensive development of relations with friendly and neighboring countries.

He stated: "The expansion of agricultural cooperation between the two countries is one of the practical examples of implementing the principled policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding neighbors and the region."

Emphasizing the importance of food security for both countries and the region, he announced Iran’s readiness for further cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in various fields of the agricultural sector.

Hakimzoda, for his part, referred to the signing of the memorandum of understanding on agricultural cooperation between the two countries, and expressed satisfaction with the successful holding of the first meeting of the Joint Agricultural Cooperation Committee last year and assessed the progress in implementing the agreements under this MoU as satisfactory.

During the meeting, the agriculture ministers of both countries discussed investment strategies in processing industries, cooperation in mechanization development, livestock farming, aquaculture, and other agricultural sectors.

Furthermore, it was agreed that the second meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Agricultural Cooperation Committee will be convened in the near future.

In a meeting between Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mohammad-Ali Dehqan Dehnavi and Tajikistan’s Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sherali Kabi, in early June, the two sides emphasized the necessity to expand and facilitate trade cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the TPO head expressed hope that serious cooperation will increase trade relations between the two countries to several times the current level; and that the forward trend of cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries will be further deepened and expanded.

He further emphasized the strengthening and expansion of exchanges in the fields of trade and economy, tourism, culture, technical and engineering services, etc.

The meeting between the TPO head and the Tajik minister took place on the sidelines of the visit of Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to Tajikistan to participate in the International Conference on Glacier Protection.

During the official visit of Aref to Tajikistan, on May 29, four cooperation documents were exchanged in the presence of Aref and Tajikistan's prime minister.

According to the Iranian presidency, the documents included:

- A memorandum of understanding between Iran’s Institute of Labor and Social Security and Tajikistan’s Research Institute on Labor, Migration, and Employment;

- An MOU to establish a joint Iran-Tajikistan Technology Center, signed between Iran’s Vice-Presidency for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy and Tajikistan’s Agency for Innovation and Digital Technology;

- A debt settlement agreement between Iran’s Farab Company and Tajikistan’s Ministry of Energy.

- A joint statement by the Iran’s first vice president and the prime minister of Tajikistan was also signed.

Aref arrived in Dushanbe on May 29, at the head of a high-level delegation for bilateral talks and to attend the International Conference on Glacier Preservation.

During the mentioned trip, Iran and Tajikistan also signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance bilateral rail transport, enabling the use of Iranian freight wagons on Tajikistan's railway network.

The agreement was signed by Jabar Ali Zakeri, deputy transport minister and head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, and Mirzoali Komil Jumakhon, head of Tajikistan's State Unitary Railway Enterprise.

Aimed at optimizing existing capacities and boosting international freight movement, the deal also allows Iranian wagons to transit beyond Tajikistan to other regional railway networks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded his two-day official visit to Tajikistan in mid-January, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations with the signing of 23 agreements across various fields.

The agreements, aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties, economic cooperation, and cultural exchanges, highlight the commitment of both nations to overcoming obstacles and expanding collaboration. During the visit, Pezeshkian emphasized the potential for trade to exceed $500 million and announced plans for a joint economic commission meeting in the near future.

Key moments of the visit included bilateral talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, focusing on fast-tracking joint projects and removing trade barriers. The presidents hailed the agreements as a foundation for further cooperation in science, education, transportation, and agriculture.

Pezeshkian addressed Tajik academic circles, stressing Iran's commitment to global health and rejecting violence and conflict. The visit also featured discussions with top Tajik officials, including the prime minister and parliamentary leaders, to facilitate trade agreements, including a preferential trade pact.

The visit culminated in a shared vision for deepened partnerships, with both countries expressing readiness to remove remaining barriers to trade and investment.

Also, a high-ranking Iranian trade delegation, comprising members of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and led by Chamber Head Samad Hassanzadeh, departed Tehran for Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on January 14.

The delegation was accompanied by Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, underscoring the multi-faceted nature of the visit, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Upon arrival in Dushanbe, Iranian and Tajik economic leaders convened for a joint forum aimed at enhancing bilateral trade relations. In this gathering, Hassanzadeh emphasized the extensive cultural and historical ties between Iran and Tajikistan as a foundation for deepening economic cooperation. He highlighted key sectors such as petrochemicals, oil and gas, medical equipment, and tourism as areas ripe for collaboration.

“Beyond economic discussions, we can leverage our shared heritage in literature, science, and the arts to expand mutual ties. Tajikistan offers a strategic platform for Iranian investors and businesses seeking to access Central Asian and Eurasian markets,” Hassanzadeh stated.

The forum witnessed the signing of several memoranda of understanding between Iranian and Tajik companies, paving the way for increased joint ventures. Attendees also participated in one-on-one discussions to explore potential partnerships. Hassanzadeh noted that Iranian businesses have the expertise to contribute to Tajikistan’s industrial development, including projects in steel production, refineries, and advanced technologies.

Highlighting Iran's capabilities, the ICCIMA head remarked, “We possess competitive pricing and innovative solutions, making us a strong partner for Tajikistan in sectors like engineering services and exports of building materials, agricultural products, and pharmaceuticals.”

Ahead of the trip, Hassanzadeh described Tajikistan as a strategic destination for Iranian investors. “The stable political and social relations between our nations, combined with the trust shared by our presidents, provide a solid framework for expanding bilateral trade,” he told Iranian media. He highlighted Tajikistan’s reliance on Iranian expertise and competitive exports as a key opportunity for growth in sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and industrial development.

With the Iranian delegation’s visit marking a new chapter in economic diplomacy, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to leveraging cultural affinities for stronger economic ties. Tajikistan remains a vital partner in Iran’s efforts to enhance its presence in Central Asia and beyond.

Meanwhile, Iran and Tajikistan signed a roadmap in early May to implement a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on standardization, aiming to deepen bilateral cooperation in technical and quality assessment fields.

According to the National Standards Organization of Iran, the agreement was signed on the sidelines of the 17th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee by Mahmoud Reza Taheri, Deputy for Quality Assessment at Iran’s National Standards Organization, and Deputy Head of the Tajikistan Standards Agency.

The roadmap outlines measures to implement the MOU, focusing on technical collaboration, removing trade barriers, holding expert training courses, enhancing metrology cooperation, and issuing joint certifications. It is expected to boost trade facilitation and strengthen institutional ties between the two countries.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak met with Tajikistan’s minister of industry and new technologies, on May 1, on the sidelines of Expo 2025 to discuss expanding industrial cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Atabak reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to supply Tajikistan with billets, rebar, and steel products as previously discussed.

He added that Iran is fully prepared to meet Tajikistan’s needs in the chemical and food industries, offering to establish a mutually agreed mechanism for cooperation.

Atabak emphasized that Tajikistan’s requests—whether for factory construction or product supply—can be carried out through bilateral agreements. He noted that plans for the construction and equipping of pharmaceutical manufacturing plants will proceed once the two countries harmonize their standards.

The minister also said that Tajikistan’s mining development program, including the creation of mining infrastructure and downstream industries, is entering preliminary stages of talks with Iran’s state-owned mining holding company, IMIDRO.

MA