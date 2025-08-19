Knowledge-based companies to attend Arablab    

TEHRAN – Supported by the Organization for Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Iranian knowledge-based firms will participate in the Dubai Laboratory Equipment Exhibition, known as Arablab 2025, which is scheduled to be held from September 23 to 25 at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The event will bring together industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to showcase the latest technologies, products, and solutions in scientific research, testing, and development.

It serves as a platform to connect a wide range of global industries, setting the standard for lab excellence and attracting a global audience of exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

The exhibition will cover a wide range of fields, including general and industrial laboratory equipment, environment, petroleum and petrochemical industries, materials and metallurgy, agriculture, organic and inorganic chemistry, water and wastewater analysis, food quality control, medical diagnostics, pharmaceutical research and development, biotechnology, and scientific imaging.

Self-sufficiency in medicine, medical equipment is a priority

The issue of medicine and medical equipment production and self-sufficiency in these areas is one of the government’s priorities, Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi has said.

Medicine and medical equipment are two important areas related to people’s health, he said, adding: “We are trying to reach self-sufficiency for the supply of medicine and medical equipment,” IRNA reported

On January 13, the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters said that medical equipment worth around $20 million is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

More than 70 percent of medical equipment and 100 percent of normal hospital beds are domestically made, IRNA quoted Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh as saying.

Also, over 95 percent of specific ICU and CCU beds and more than 85 percent of operating room medical equipment, such as anesthesia machines and other equipment, are manufactured with cutting-edge technology in the country, he added.

Yaqoubzadeh went on to say that the country’s need for medical equipment production is three to four billion dollars per year, some one billion dollars of which is imported.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are active in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.

MT/MG

