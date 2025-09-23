Arabic translation of "Underground Temple" published in Iraq

TEHRAN- In conjunction with the Sacred Defense Week (September 22 to 29), the Arabic translation of the book "Underground Temple," authored by Masoumeh Mir-Aboutalebi and adorned with a commendation from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been published by Dar Temkeen Publishing House in Iraq.

Originally published by Jamkaran Publishications in Iran, "Underground Temple" recounts a lesser-known chapter of the Sacred Defense, set during the Iran-Iraq war years (1980-1988). The narrative unfolds during a time when a complex knot in the war effort is miraculously untied by Martyr Gholam-Hossein Rayat Rokn Abadi, who led a group of well sinkers from Yazd involved in tunneling during Operation Fath al-Mobin.

This story follows a young man's quest to discover his true self beneath the soil. Elias, a disheartened and lonely youth, strives to change how others perceive him. Exhausted by constant belittlement from his uncle, he has grown increasingly isolated and withdrawn.

His mother's overwhelming attention compared to others has shattered his pride, and he is now determined to prove to everyone that he is neither a coward nor lacking in strength. Elias embarks on a journey until Haj Gholam-Hossein, the well sinker, arrives in his village, introducing him to a new world that demands bravery and valor for entry. His acquaintance with Haj Gholam-Hossein leads to unexpected and transformative events in Elias's life.

Back in January, the commendation for the book from Ayatollah Khamenei was unveiled during a ceremony in Rokn Abad Village, Meybod, in Yazd province.

In his commendation, Ayatollah Khamenei described the subject of the book as both noble and innovative.

“The theme of this novel is unique and innovative, and its writing is both delightful and captivating,” the Leader stated in his commendation.

“Addressing peripheral yet crucial and influential aspects of the Sacred Defense is a necessary endeavor, which the eloquent author of this novel has accomplished,” he noted. He added, “The contributions of the well sinkers from Yazd were highlighted multiple times by Martyr Sayyad Shirazi, a fact we were aware of; however, the importance, delicacy, and challenges as depicted in this book were not fully understood by us or others like us.”

“May God's mercy and favor be upon these artists wielding their pickaxes,” he concluded.

The 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq, locally marked as Sacred Defense, was launched by the order of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein nearly 19 months after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The conflict had a profound impact on Iranian society, as it mobilized both the military and civilians in a united effort to defend the newly established Islamic Republic.

The term "Sacred Defense" reflects the spiritual and patriotic nature of the conflict, emphasizing the belief that defending the homeland was not only a physical battle but also a spiritual duty.

