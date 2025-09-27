Iraq dismisses Netanyahu’s threats

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he threatened to target what he called “militias” in Iraq.

Speaking at a press conference in New York, the top Iraqi diplomat described Netanyahu’s comments in his address to the 80th UN General Assembly as “unacceptable.” Hussein stressed that, “An attack on any Iraqi is an attack on Iraq.”

Earlier on Friday, Harakat al-Nujaba, an Iraqi resistance group, dismissed Netanyahu’s threats.

“Netanyahu’s speech was about what is to come, but it is an empty threat to the resistance,” al-Nujaba spokesman Hussein al-Moussawi said in a statement. “It is a clear confirmation of his intent to proceed with genocide in Gaza, a threat to global peace, and a blatant violation of international norms.”

Al-Moussawi added that the group gave no credence to Netanyahu’s remarks, which he said reflected a “moral and humanitarian crisis” shared by Israel’s allies in the United States, some European countries, and Arab states that normalized relations with Israel. “Our options are open, and they have already experienced our might when our missiles and drones struck them in the most sensitive places,” he warned.

Harakat al-Nujaba is a coalition of four Iraq- and Syria-based resistance groups designated by the United States as terrorist organizations. Since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza, Iraqi resistance groups have carried out multiple retaliatory operations against various targets inside Israel.

In his speech to the General Assembly, Netanyahu claimed that Israel “deterred Iran's Shiite militias in Iraq; they're still deterred, and their leaders, if they attack Israel, will also be gone.” The Israeli prime minister spoke to a largely empty hall after many delegations walked out in protest of the regime’s crimes in Gaza.