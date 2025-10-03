Iranian ambassador says $30b trade target with Iraq is achievable

TEHRAN – Iran’s ambassador to Baghdad said on Thursday that the two countries are determined to deepen economic and commercial ties, adding that a bilateral trade target of $30 billion is within reach.

Speaking at a joint meeting between the governors of Ilam in western Iran and Iraq’s Maysan Province on the reopening of the Chilat border crossing, Mohammad Kazem Al-e-Sadegh announced that preliminary approval had been given to build the crossing.

He said the project fits into both governments’ broader strategy to expand regional trade and economic cooperation.

Al-e-Sadegh said the new crossing could turn Ilam Province into a hub for economic exchanges. “If managed properly, this project will not only boost local economic activity and create jobs, but also directly improve the quality of life for border communities through infrastructure development,” he said.

Highlighting the economic potential on both sides, the envoy described the Chilat corridor as a key facilitator for achieving the trade volume target.

“This border crossing can become a successful model for joint cooperation between Iran and Iraq,” he said, adding that the move would increase the region’s share of international trade and meet the needs of local border populations.

The opening of the Chilat crossing in Dehloran County, adjacent to the town of Ali Gharbi in Iraq’s Maysan Province, is part of Tehran and Baghdad’s agreements to strengthen cross-border economic cooperation, particularly in frontier provinces.

On Thursday, Iranian and Iraqi officials, including the governors of Ilam and Maysan, parliamentary representatives and Al-e-Sadegh, inspected the border area to review final steps before reopening.

With its proximity to Maysan’s capital Amarah, Chilat is seen as a strategic economic gateway that could become a key channel for Iranian exports to Iraq and the wider region.

Dehloran, rich in oil and gas reserves and home to 123,000 hectares of fertile farmland, is a major agricultural and energy center in Ilam Province. The opening of the border market is expected to boost exports and foreign exchange earnings. The area ranks second nationally in the production of rapeseed, a strategic oilseed crop.

The reopening is also expected to ease heavy traffic during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage. Currently, most pilgrims cross through the congested Mehran terminal. Authorities say diverting part of the flow to Chilat, especially during peak periods, will help balance traffic and improve service quality at both crossings.

Ilam Province has the longest shared border with Iraq at 430 kilometers, 220 of which run through Dehloran County.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $3 billion to Iraq during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22).

Foroud Asgari said that Iraq was Iran’s second top non-oil export destination in the mentioned period.

As previously announced by Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $11.9 billion to Iraq in the past Iranian calendar year 1403, which ended on March 20.

Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of IRICA for planning and international affairs, said that Iraq was Iran’s second top non-oil export destination in the previous year.

Considering Iran's vast export capacity and Iraq’s large market for Iranian goods, both sides want to expand the volume of bilateral economic exchanges.

Iran and Iraq have set a target of $20 billion in annual trade, and businessmen and authorities of both countries are determined to meet that target.

In late May 2024, the head of the Department of Spatial Planning and Regional Planning of the Iranian Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) said that Iran exports some 2,200 products, valued at $12 billion, to neighboring Iraq annually.

Speaking in a meeting entitled “Reviewing opportunities and challenges of attracting Iraqi investors and strengthening trade relations between the two countries in line with demarcating Iran in the regional value chain”, Jafar Hosseini said that Iraq, benefiting from $85 billion foreign currency reserves, 130 tons of gold reserves, and 147 billion barrels of proven reserves of crude oil, is among the richest countries in West Asia.

Currently, Iran exports over 2,200 various types of goods and products to Iraq, he said, adding that more than half of the active Iranian traders are present in the Iraqi market.

Developing the trade infrastructures to facilitate trade between the two countries, encouraging traders to invest in Iraq, promoting trade through dispatching and admitting trade delegations and participating in exhibitions of the two countries, etc. are suggested to strengthen the trade and economic relations between Iran and Iraq, he underlined.

In an interview in mid-December last year, the ambassador of Iran in Iraq praised the economic relations between the two sides and expressed hope that these relations will be more and better.

Mohammad Kazem Ale-Sadeq announced the value of commercial exchanges between the two countries, and stated that economic relations between Iran and Iraq are very good, and expressed hope that these relations will improve.

The envoy further noted: “Iraq is an important country in the region, and we have very important economic, political, and social relations with this neighbor.”

In early May 2024, Tehran hosted the 6th meeting of the Iran-Iraq Joint Economic Committee.

The two-day event was co-chaired by the former Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and Iraqi Minister of Commerce Atheer Daoud Al-Ghurairi.

On the first day of the meeting, specialized committees including commercial, industrial, agricultural, standardization and quality control, energy, finance, banking, investment and Insurance, shipping, transport, and Customs, scientific, educational, tourism, health, as well as sports consulate held meetings to discuss areas for cooperation.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

Iran shares land or water borders with 15 countries namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Saudi Arabia.

EF/MA