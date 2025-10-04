ICCIMA calls for tariff reform to boost trade with Turkey

TEHRAN – Senior Iranian and Turkish trade officials held talks in Tehran on ways to deepen economic ties, with Iran’s Chamber of Commerce calling for tariff reforms to unlock the two countries’ trade potential.

Hamed Asgari, deputy for international affairs at the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), told Turkish commercial attachés that the current level of trade is “not satisfactory” and urged a revision of tariff policies to strengthen bilateral economic relations.

He said Iran and Turkey have the capacity to expand trade to between $15 billion and $20 billion annually, but tariff barriers and restrictions have prevented Iranian goods from reaching their full potential in the Turkish market. Products such as cement and clinker were cited as key examples.

Asgari emphasized Iran’s comparative advantages in energy and competitive goods and called for faster, less bureaucratic cooperation between Iranian and Turkish firms, especially in sectors such as steel and petrochemicals. He also stressed the need to leverage the Turkish embassy’s support to facilitate tariff reform and boost bilateral exchanges.

The Turkish delegation, including commercial attachés Bilge Dinmez and Orhan, underlined the importance of removing trade barriers and clearing up commercial misunderstandings. They described Turkey as Iran’s “gateway to Europe” and highlighted extensive ties, including a large Iranian community in Turkey.

They noted that preferential tariff negotiations between the two countries will resume soon and pointed to recent meetings of the joint commission and customs authorities.

Asgari said ICCIMA, as an advisor to the government, is committed to working with the Turkish embassy’s economic section to address private sector concerns.

He promised follow-up meetings between business communities from both countries to craft practical solutions and advance cooperation, particularly in strategic industries such as steel.

The session concluded with plans to hold regular technical and expert meetings between ICCIMA and the Turkish embassy to drive trade development. Dinmez was introduced as the new commercial attaché at Turkey’s embassy in Tehran.

As previously announced by Abolfazl Akbarpour, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for planning and international affairs, Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $6.8 billion to Turkey in the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, 2025.

Akbarpour said that Turkey was Iran’s fourth top export destination in the previous year.

Exporting commodities valued at $12.4 billion to Iran, Turkey was Iran’s third top source of import in that year, the official added.

On April 14, the secretary of Iran’s Free Trade and Special Economic Zones High Council said that Iran is pursuing the creation of a joint free trade zone with Turkey, as part of broader efforts to resolve long-pending investment challenges and boost cooperation with neighboring countries.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency, Reza Masrour said a special task force has been formed to resolve unresolved projects that have lingered in Iran’s free zones for over 15 years. “We are actively following up on the establishment of a joint free trade zone with Turkey,” he noted, adding that a joint working group between Iran and Turkey will take charge of advancing the plan.

Masrour stressed the need for a major shift in investment strategy across the country’s free trade zones, stating, “We must move decisively beyond what was done in the past. Investment incentives should be swiftly approved and implemented by each zone’s board of directors.”

To facilitate bilateral cooperation, a joint forum is planned for July this year, bringing together Iranian and Turkish free zone officials and investors in one of Iran’s free trade zones.

The official said that each zone must update its investment offerings and identify sector-specific priorities to attract investors based on its unique capacities. He added that investor satisfaction is critical, and new investment decisions are often influenced by the experiences of previous investors.

He criticized prolonged unresolved projects, noting that some have remained inactive for up to 15 years. “Creating task forces is necessary, but not enough. Problems must be addressed fundamentally. CEOs must be personally involved, and outcomes should be achieved within six months.”

On March 11, Iran’s ambassador to Turkey announced a significant rise in bilateral trade between Tehran and Ankara, stating that the trade volume between the two nations reached $11.8 billion last year and has surpassed $17.5 billion as of February this year. The figure is expected to hit $19 billion by year-end.

According to IRNA, citing Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, Mohammad-Hossein Habibollahzadeh made the remarks during a virtual session of the Iran-Turkey Joint Transport Committee, emphasizing the importance of transit development. He noted that transit and transport volumes between the two countries have increased by $7.0 billion this year, though further infrastructural improvements are required in rail, air, maritime, and port sectors.

Habibollahzadeh highlighted the significant traffic between Iran and Turkey, stating that six million passengers and approximately 330,000 trucks crossed the two countries' borders last year. In response to the growing trade volume, both countries have agreed to increase border crossings from three to five. Expanding rail connectivity and increasing flights are also part of the agenda.

The envoy welcomed the swift follow-up on recent meetings between the two countries’ transport ministers, which reflects a strong commitment to expanding transport and logistics cooperation. He expressed hope that key decisions would be made to further advance transport ties between Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Iran’s Deputy Transport Minister Saeed Rasouli, emphasized the strategic importance of Iran and Turkey in the southern Caspian Sea corridor linking China to Europe. He said that transit would remain a key subject in upcoming ministerial talks between the two countries.

Turkey’s Deputy Transport Minister, Durmush Enver reaffirmed Ankara’s commitment to expanding transport and transit cooperation, underscoring the need for modern infrastructure and necessary investments. He also stressed the importance of completing the Iran-Turkey railway connection at the Cheshmeh Soraya border crossing.

The meeting focused on maximizing road, rail, maritime, and air transport cooperation, as well as resolving existing transit challenges. Other key issues included facilitating border crossings, addressing restrictions and tariffs on Iranian and Turkish fleets, and adjusting fuel pricing for Turkish trucks in Iran.

Discussions also covered the recently launched Tehran-Van passenger train and the possibility of extending the route to Ankara and Istanbul. Both sides reviewed rail freight operations, plans to boost cargo transport, and the status of empty freight wagons in both countries.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh and Samad Hasanzadeh, the head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), traveled to Turkey alongside a delegation of agricultural and food industry professionals in January.

As reported, the agriculture minister and his accompanying delegation attended an Iran-Turkey Agricultural Business Forum on January 10, in Ankara.

The events featured Nouri Qezeljeh, Hasanzadeh, Hossein Pirmoazen, the deputy head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, senior Agriculture Ministry officials, and private sector representatives.

Discussions focused on addressing trade barriers, fostering bilateral ties, and enhancing export potentials.

Speaking at a gathering of Iranian agricultural professionals in Ankara, Nouri Qezeljeh stated that the government’s resolve to support private sector growth, removing obstacles to agricultural and food exports remains a top priority.

He emphasized the need to modernize food packaging and facilitate export terminal licenses to expand export markets.

The minister also underscored the importance of resolving customs challenges faced by Iranian exporters in Turkey, advocating for stable policies to prevent ad-hoc regulations that undermine exporters' credibility. He added that the private sector, with its emphasis on efficiency and innovation, plays a vital role in overcoming economic challenges.

This high-profile delegation, including 180 Iranian agricultural exporters and producers, marked one of the largest economic missions between the two countries, showcasing the potential for enhanced trade and collaboration in agriculture and food industries.

