Foolad, Tractor share the spoils: 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Foolad and Tractor football teams shared the spoil in Matchday 6 of 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Saturday.

Two teams created so many chances at the Foolad Arena in Ahvaz but the match ended in goalless draw.

In the match held at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium, Sepahan were held to a goalless draw by Zob Ahan in Isfahan derby. Sepahan were dominant but failed to capitalize on their chances.

Sepahan striker Kaveh Rezaei’s goal was ruled out after VAR review in the final minutes of the match.

Tractor moved top of table thanks to a superior goal difference than Gol Gohar.