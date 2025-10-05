Esteghlal held by Chadormalou at 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team and Chadormalou shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Matchday 6 of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) on Sunday.

Hadi Habibinejhad was on target for Chadormalou in Tehran’s Takhti Stadium in 69th minute and Munir El Haddadi leveled the score two minutes later.

Esteghlal head coach Ricardo Sa Pinto is under pressure after failing to register the second win in six matches.

The Blues sit eighth with seven points out of six matches.

Chadormalou are sixth with one more point.