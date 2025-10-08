Prisoners’ group: More than 11,100 Palestinians held in Israeli jails

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said more than 11,100 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are being held in Israeli prisons as of the beginning of October.

In a statement, the advocacy group said that this was the highest number of detainees since the second Intifada in 2000, Al Jazeera reported.

“According to what was announced by the Occupation Prison Administration as of October, the number of sentenced prisoners exceeded 1,460 prisoners,” the statement read.

“The number of prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and those against whom indictments have been filed in preparation for issuing life sentences is about 350 prisoners, of whom 303 are sentenced, and 40 are indicted for issuing life sentences,” it added.

The advocacy group added that Abdullah Barghouthi has the highest sentence after being issued 67 life sentences, followed by Ibrahim Hamed, who was issued 54 life sentences.

To date, at least 53 women have been detained, including three from Gaza and two girls. Moreover, more than 400 child prisoners have been detained in Ofer and Megiddo prisons.