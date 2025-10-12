‘Interest in developing solar power plants to accelerate’

TEHRAN- The Executive Secretary of Iran's 7th Solar Power Plants Conference stated that the development of solar power plants has accelerated and this trend will continue for the coming years. He predicted that the trend of interest in developing solar power plants will continue to accelerate over the next four years.

In an interview with IRNA's economic reporter, Mehdi Goodarzi noted that, in addition to major investors, the number of applicants for installing solar and renewable power plants is also increasing.

He added that the development of these types of power plants gained more momentum last year due to the electricity imbalance and has continued this year in line with adopted policies.

He further stated that, given the country's approach to renewable development and the policies of the Seventh National Development Plan in this area, it was essential to examine the technical and economic dimensions of these power plants in the country. Therefore, the 7th Solar Power Plants Conference is being held, considering the role of renewable development in addressing the imbalance.

The Executive Secretary of Iran's 7th Solar Power Plants Conference recalled that since last year, with the advent of the 14th administration and the emergence of energy imbalance in the country, the development of renewables has received more attention than before with the aim of compensating for part of this imbalance. According to the latest statistics, the capacity of the country's renewable power plants has unprecedentedly increased to 2,550 megawatts.

Referring to the themes of the 7th Solar Power Plants Conference, he said that in economic discussions, various models of guaranteed electricity purchase, sales on the green board of the stock exchange, and the energy exchange will be examined. This is so that the path becomes transparent and clear for applicants, and they fully understand its costs and revenues.

MA