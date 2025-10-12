Iranian, Turkish universities ink MOU to boost scientific ties

TEHRAN – Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and Suleyman Demirel University of Turkey have signed a scientific, research, and educational memorandum of understanding.

The MOU was signed by Seyyed Basir Hashemi, Chancellor of Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, and Alim Koşar, Vice Rector of Suleyman Demirel University.

According to the MOU, the two universities will develop their academic interactions through exchanging students and professors, implementing joint research projects, as well as holding international courses and Seminars, Mehr news agency reported.

The signed MOU will play a key role in promoting science diplomacy and expanding international collaborations. It will also lay the basis for sharing expertise, promoting modern technologies, and improving health indices, Hashemi noted.

For his part, Koşar said the MOU is a milestone in the development of scientific and research relations between the two countries. “Cooperating with Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, as one of the most reliable universities in Iran, will be a great opportunity to enhance our scientific, educational, and research activities,” he added.

Iran, Turkey to beef up scientific ties

Iranian and Turkish officials have conferred on ways to further scientific and technological collaborations, focusing on setting up a joint research center for the digital economy.

In a meeting held on April 26, Mohammad Nabi Shahiki, the deputy science minister of innovation and technology, and Mustafa Aydin, the president of the Eurasian Universities Union (EURAS), elaborated on the capacities of each country and explored the potentials for expanding scientific cooperation, the science ministry's website reported.

The officials proposed the establishment of a technology transfer office, cooperation in the fields of water technology, energy, artificial intelligence, and the implementation of joint projects between the Scientific and Industrial Research Organizations of Iran and Turkey, with a priority on transferring technology to the industrial sector.

The two sides agreed on launching a joint digital economy research center. Partnership in holding start-up events, periodically, as well as defining collaborative postdoc projects in modern agriculture, biomaterials, and biotechnology sectors, were among the other agreed programs.

The officials also announced their readiness to foster ties among universities of the two countries to enhance scientific and technological collaborations.

In February, Mazandaran’s science and technology park and Istanbul’s Biruni Teknopark discussed ways to broaden their technological and scientific interactions.

During the online meeting, Karim Soleimani, head of Mazandaran’s science and technology park, and Sezgin Erzan, general manager of Biruni Teknopark, stressed the significance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of technology, the science ministry reported.

The two sides agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding with a focus on establishing technology transfer offices, supporting the establishment of Iranian and Turkish companies in the two countries, as well as facilitating Iranian companies’ entrance into new markets.

