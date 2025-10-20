Trump's rant aimed to boost morale of defeated Zionists

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with Iranian sports champions and winners of international scientific Olympiads this morning, October 20, 2025, at the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

Expressing his pleasure at being among energetic young people who, through determination, effort and winning medals in sporting and scientific fields, have brought joy to the nation and inspired other young people, he said: “Your medals carry extra value compared with medals won at other times, because you won them in a situation where the enemy, through a soft-war campaign, is trying to make the nation depressed and unaware of or hopeless about its own capabilities. By demonstrating the nation’s ability and strength in practice, you have delivered the firmest possible answer to them.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, in this meeting, referred to the recent bluster of the US President regarding the region and Iran, saying, “The US President tried to give hope and boost the morale of the disappointed Zionists in Occupied Palestine with a handful of empty words and his buffoonery. This is my analysis of the US President’s trip to Occupied Palestine.”

The Leader described the Islamic Republic of Iran’s incredible blow to the Zionist regime in the 12-Day War as the reason for their discouragement, adding, “The Zionists didn’t expect that a missile built by the hands of the Iranian youth could with its flames and its fire reduce the depths of some of their sensitive research centers to ashes. But that’s what happened.”

He stressed that Iran did not buy its missiles from anywhere, but manufactured them, that they are distinctive features of the Iranian youth, and said: “When an Iranian young person enters the field and, through effort and perseverance, builds the scientific infrastructure, he is capable of accomplishing such great deeds.”

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that these missiles were prepared and used by our Armed Forces and military industries, and they still have them; and if necessary, they will be used again at another time.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in continuation of his remarks, recalled: “In Gaza, the US is undoubtedly the main accomplice in the crimes of the Zionist regime, as even the US President himself admitted that we were working with this regime in Gaza. Of course, had he not said this, it would have been obvious, as the equipment and armaments that were unleashed on the defenseless people of Gaza during this war belonged to the US.”

He described another claim by the US President, alleging that the US was fighting terrorism, as another example of his lies, adding: “More than 20,000 children and infants were martyred in Gaza. Were they terrorists? The true terrorists are the US, which creates ISIS, sets the region ablaze, and even today retains some of its elements for its own use.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the massacre of around 70,000 people in Gaza, as well as the martyrdom of more than 1,000 Iranians during the twelve-day Imposed War, as clear evidence of the terrorist nature of the US and the Zionist regime. He remarked: “In addition to the indiscriminate killing of civilians, they assassinated our scientists, such as Tehranchi and Abbasi, and took pride in this crime. However, they should know that they cannot eliminate knowledge.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also referenced US President’s boast about bombing Iran’s nuclear industry, claiming to have destroyed it. Ayatollah Khamenei responded: “No problem, go ahead and hold on to that illusion. But what gives you the right to dictate whether a country should or should not have a nuclear industry? What business is it of the US whether Iran possesses or does not possess nuclear capabilities? These interventions are misguided, incorrect, and tyrannical.”

He then pointed to the mass demonstrations against the US President, with over 7 million participants in various states and cities across the US, and stated: “If you are so capable, instead of spreading lies, interfering in other countries’ affairs, and taking actions like building military bases in their territories, why don’t you calm these millions of people and bring them back to their homes?”

Ayatollah Khamenei, emphasizing that the real terrorists and the embodiment of terrorism are the US, rejected the US President’s claim of supporting the Iranian people, stating: “The US’s secondary sanctions, which many countries have cowardly adhered to out of fear, are aimed against the Iranian nation. Therefore, you are the enemy of the Iranian people, not their friend.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, referencing the US President's statement about his readiness to engage in a deal, said: “He claims to be a man of deals, but if a deal is accompanied by coercion and its outcome is predetermined, it is not a deal but an imposition and bullying. The Iranian nation will not bow to such impositions.”

The Leader also addressed the US President's remarks about the prevalence of death and war in the West Asia region, or as they refer to it, the Middle East, stressing: “You are the ones who instigate wars. The US is a warmonger, and besides assassination, it incites wars. Otherwise, what purpose do all these US military bases in the region serve? What are you doing here? What connection does this region have with you? This region belongs to the people of this region, and the wars and deaths here are a direct result of the US presence.”

Ayatollah Khamenei concluded by describing the US President’s positions as wrong, often dishonest, and reflective of bullying. He emphasized: “Although bullying may have an effect on some countries, by God’s grace, it will never have any effect on the Iranian nation.”

In another part of his speech, the Leader highlighted the significant advances in various sectors since the Islamic Revolution, noting: “One example of this is the impressive achievements of our athletes and Olympians this year, which may be unprecedented in the history of our country’s sports.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the “respect for the flag, the prostration, and the prayers of victorious athletes” as symbols of the Iranian nation, adding: “Our beloved Olympic athletes are now shining stars, but in ten years, with continued effort, they will become brilliant suns. The responsibility of the officials in this regard is crucial.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the active role of the youth after the victory of the Islamic Revolution as an ongoing process, stating: “During the eight-year Imposed War, it was the young generation that, despite numerous shortages and being unarmed, displayed such military ingenuity that Iran triumphed over a highly-equipped enemy supported from all directions.”

He reminded the audience of the enemy’s efforts to hinder Iran’s scientific advancements, saying: “The enemies of the Iranian nation also try to darken the country’s image by either denying or ignoring some of our achievements, mixing truth with lies, magnifying minor faults, and engaging in biased propaganda. However, by standing atop the peaks of sports and science, you have shown the world the bright future of our country.”