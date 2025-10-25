Iran win Women’s Tri-Nation International Friendlies

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Napal 3-0 to become winner of the Women’s Tri-Nation International Friendlies in Shillong.

Team Melli had defeated India on Tuesday 2-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

India and Nepal will meet in the last friendly game on Oct. 27.

Substitute Sara Didar opened the scoring in the 49th minute. Iran’s second and third goals were scored by Zahra Ghanbari (52’) and Shabnam Behesht (57’), respectively.

Iran participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

The Persians have been drawn in Group A alongside host Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines. The competition will be held in Australia from March 1–21, 2026.