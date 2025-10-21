Iran defeat India at Tri-Nation Women's International Friendlies

TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team defeated India 2-0 at the Tri-Nation Women’s Friendlies on Tuesday.

Sara Didar was on target for Iran in 64th and 74th minutes at the at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Shillong.

Now, all eyes turn to Friday, when Iran face Nepal in what promises to be a fiery clash.

Team Melli have participated in the tournament as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.

Iran have been drawn in Group A alongside host Australia, South Korea, and the Philippines. The competition will be held in Australia from March 1–21, 2026.

Photo Credit: AIFF Media