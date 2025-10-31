NIDC digs, completes digging of 72 oil, gas wells in 7 months

TEHRAN- Hamidreza Shafiei Makvandi, the deputy managing director of the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) for operation, announced the drilling and completion of 72 oil and gas wells in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22) and stated: "By utilizing drilling rigs, the number of completed wells has increased by 20 compared to the same period last year."

The deputy managing director of the National Iranian Drilling Company noted that the drilling footage during this period was 76,585 meters.

Shafiei Makvandi stated: "Currently, 64 out of the 74 drilling rigs owned by the National Iranian Drilling Company are operational in the oil-rich provinces of the country."

As announced by the managing director of the company, contracts have been signed with domestic companies for renovation of drilling fleet.

Mehran Makvandi reminded: "In recent months, numerous contracts have been signed with major domestic companies for the manufacturing and purchase of a number of essential equipment, including the manufacturing of main engines and drilling rig generators, as well as the renovation and modernization of the existing fleet.”

Presenting a report on the company's performance in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), and the measures taken regarding the plan for modernization and renovation of the drilling fleet and technical and engineering services, the official noted: “Our colleagues are continuously following up to ensure these contracts are finalized within the set timeframe and that conditions for the qualitative and quantitative enhancement of services are provided”,

Meanwhile, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has emphasized the need to update the rigs and operational equipment of the NIDC and stated that $800 million has been allocated for the renovation and modernization of this company's drilling fleet and equipment.

Hamid Bovard, speaking at a meeting with the managers and officials of the National Iranian Drilling Company, and while appreciating the efforts of the company's staff in realizing the plans and objectives of the country's oil industry, stated: "It is expected that this company, as one of the upstream companies and the largest drilling company in Iran, through systematic planning, a shift in managerial perspective, and by providing suitable solutions, will be able to even better respond to the needs of the oil industry."

He referred to the presented statistics on the performance of the National Iranian Drilling Company in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), and the significant growth in the drilling, ancillary services, and other service and support sectors of the company, adding: "Considering the oil industry's plans for increasing production and developing oil and gas fields, the expectations from the National Iranian Drilling Company go beyond this. Of course, measures must also be taken to strengthen this company's infrastructure and address its challenges."

The managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company further stated: "The National Iranian Drilling Company holds a special position in the oil industry in terms of specialized human resources and potential and actual capacities. Through proper planning, initiative, and the formation of strong executive and supervisory teams, the grounds for even greater dynamism of this company should be provided."

Referring to the allocation of $800 million for the renovation and modernization of the drilling fleet and integrated technical and engineering service equipment of the National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC), Bovard noted: "In this regard, good contracts have been signed with domestic manufacturing and knowledge-based companies. Through interaction, synergy, and continuous follow-up, we will witness the modernization and a new chapter in the more prominent and active presence of NIDC in the drilling industry market."

The deputy managing director of the NIDC for technical affairs has announced a growth of over 12 percent in the integrated technical and specialized services of the drilling industry provided to applicant companies in the country's oil-rich regions during the first half of the current Iranian year.

Jahangir Shojaei stated that these services directly impact drilling operations, as well as the repair and completion of oil and gas wells, including those currently in production.

He mentioned: "The total number of technical and specialized ancillary drilling services, which are part of the production chain and play a key role in maintaining, preserving, and increasing production, amounted to 3,486 operations during this period."

He added: "The National Iranian Drilling Company oversees two departments—Technical Services and Specialized Services—handling integrated ancillary services, which encompass dozens of specific specialized services. The company's capability, in terms of having experienced specialists and operational equipment to deliver these services, distinguishes NIDC from other companies active in this field in the region. This is because, in the drilling industry, each service is typically provided by a separate company, while NIDC is the only company in the country that offers these services in an integrated manner."

As previously announced by Hamidreza Shafiei Makvandi, the deputy managing director of NIDC for operation, the company dug and completed the digging operations of 67 oil and gas wells in the country's onshore and offshore oil-rich regions during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year.

He stated: "Of these wells, 16 were development/appraisal wells and 51 were workover/completion wells."

He noted that the number of wells drilled in the first half of this year is 21 wells more than the same period last year, adding: "The total drilling footage during this period was recorded at 63,037 meters, which represents an increase of over 8,000 meters compared to the same period last year."

Pointing out that 18 drilling rigs are currently being relocated to operational sites, the official said: "Currently, 64 out of the company's total fleet of 74 drilling rigs are stationed and operational in the oil-rich provinces of the country."

On September 21, the head of the Engineering and Construction Technology Department of the NIDC, referring to the manufacturing of 70 high-consumption parts in the drilling industry during the first half of this Iranian calendar year, stated: "The manufacturing of these parts, in cooperation with knowledge-based companies and domestic manufacturers, has resulted in savings of 133 billion rials (about $133,000) in company costs based on calculations made."

Masoud Seyed Mahmoudi stated: "The National Iranian Drilling Company is one of the pioneering companies in the oil industry regarding its focus on domestic manufacturing and has over two decades of history of interaction and cooperation with domestic manufacturers and industrialists in the field of technical and engineering knowledge."

He pointed to the manufacturing of 5,019 parts and 633 pieces of equipment, with a total and breakdown of 23,576 parts, and added: "The number of parts and equipment manufactured in recent years shows an eight-percent growth compared to the past."

The official further explained that, besides savings and after-sales service, an important advantage of focusing on domestic manufacturing is the cessation of purchasing these parts and equipment from abroad, stating: "Domestically produced parts are being localized with priority given to high-consumption and essential parts."

Regarding the most important achievements of the Research, Technology, and Construction Engineering Management of the National Iranian Drilling Company in the field of manufacturing parts and equipment, he stated: "In the drilling operations sector, we can mention the manufacturing of air, oil, and fuel filters for Caterpillar engines; the main shaft of various top drives; fluid screens; various Checkmate and Demco valves; RING JOINT GASKET; various PLUG VALVES; liner and module for various mud pumps; engine radiators; 5/8, 13, and 20-inch packing elements; drilling rig pins; lifting sleeves; brake rim draw works; mud pump connecting rod; and some top drive parts."

Seyed Mahmoudi said: "In the technical and specialized drilling services sector, various parts and equipment, including logging sensors, butterfly valves, high-pressure cementing pipes, the underbalanced drilling rotary BOP stack, OVER SHOT tools, DESANDER UNIT, MOT, SURGE DRUM, MOT, and DISILTER UNIT, MOT have been localized."

The Head of the Engineering and Construction Technology Department of the National Iranian Drilling Company added: "The Research, Technology, and Construction Engineering Management of the company has also placed on its agenda the first-time production of strategic and key drilling industry equipment, with the aim of supporting domestic production and maximizing the use of capacities under Article 10 of the Law on Knowledge-Based Production Leap, and by utilizing the potential of knowledge-based companies active in the country's oil industry."

He stated: "In the drilling operations activity sector, the design and manufacturing of main diesel generators for drilling rigs, drilling mud pumps, drilling rig draw works, rotary tables, blowout control equipment, drilling jars, drilling fluid service centrifuges, and in the technical services activity sector, the design and manufacturing of cementing pump trucks, mobile wireline units, mobile wireline inspection units, and cementing service densitometers are underway."

In mid-September, the NIDC managing director said that the company had built its second mobile oil treatment (MOT) unit using in-house expertise and equipment.

Mehran Makvandi noted the company’s engineers had focused on innovation, integrated technical services and software solutions to improve drilling operations. He said the new unit offers faster deployment and higher reliability than the first domestically produced system.

While earlier models required two or three trailers, the latest unit is mounted on a single trailer, allowing for quicker transport, installation and operation, he added.

The MOT unit is designed to process crude oil directly at the wellhead by removing water, salt, sediments and associated gases before sending the treated oil to pipelines or refineries. It was recently tested at wells 37 and 38 in the Lali oilfield operated by the National Iranian South Oil Company, with results approved by the client. The system is now in use for well repair operations near Ahvaz.

Makvandi said the technology boosts production, prevents wastage and helps meet the Oil Ministry’s policy of banning crude burning in open pits. By reducing on-site flaring, the MOT also mitigates air and water pollution.

The new unit can process up to 5,000 barrels per day at 800 psi pumping pressure, making it a valuable tool for environmental protection and cost efficiency, he said.

National Iranian Drilling Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), is a key player in Iran's oil and gas industry, responsible for drilling operations.

The company that conducts exploration, development, and drilling of oil and gas wells, as well as repair and maintenance services, and has been actively involved in both onshore and offshore drilling projects, is now ready to play a more prominent role in the region.

The deputy managing director of the company has announced the implementation of a comprehensive program to modernize the drilling fleet, widely localize equipment, manufacture a national drilling engine, and set a goal of repairing and completing 150 wells by the end of this year, emphasizing: "Based on decades of experience, this company is ready to play a more prominent role at the regional level."

Regarding the most important challenges of the NIDC due to sanctions, Masoud Afshar has stated: "Domestic production of many equipment has reduced dependence on foreign countries, but in the engine sector, we had challenges that are being resolved with the new contract. The production of SCR, cables, and tanks are other successful examples of self-sufficiency."

“Our experts are currently involved in international projects, and the successful drilling experience in Turkmenistan will be a basis for expanding activities in other neighboring countries”, the official has underlined.

Afshar has emphasized that with the development of technology, self-sufficiency in equipment, and the benefit of efficient human resources, the National Drilling Company is firmly on the path of sustainable development and is ready to play a more effective role in the regional arena.

Meanwhile, the managing director of the company has explained the outlook for the development of the drilling industry in the country, and said: "The most important global indicator in the field of drilling is the reduction of unproductive times; so, we have reduced this indicator from 21 percent to about 9.6 percent and set a goal to reach below three percent."

Mehran Makvandi said that in the five-year outlook, the modernization of the onshore and offshore drilling fleet, the development of offshore drilling in the Persian Gulf oil fields, and the upgrading of technical service equipment and their integration are priorities.

Regarding digital developments in the company, he stated: "Digitalization of drilling processes, from design and monitoring to operation analysis and well data management, is one of the main axes of the company's future vision; this approach will lead to reduced errors, faster decision-making, economic savings, and greater safety."

In addition to upgrading equipment, strengthening cooperation with scientific centers and knowledge-based companies, developing human resources, and increasing competitiveness in the international market are also among the company's strategic priorities in the 5-year outlook, the official added.

The NIDC managing director has also referred to the company's move towards domestic production of the equipment, and said: "One of the strategic priorities of the National Iranian Drilling Company is to increase the share of domestic manufacturing.”

“In this regard, cooperation has been developed with companies such as Fajr Shiraz Complex, which has experience in manufacturing key components of drilling rigs. The project to build the third drilling rig in the country with a savings of seven million dollars is an example of these measures", Makvandi added.

