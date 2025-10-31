Esteghlal move top of 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team defeated Aluminum 3-1 here to move top of the 2025/26 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Jasir Asani opened the scoring for Esteghlal in the 17th minute and Munir El Haddadi made it 2-0 just before the break.

The visiting team pulled a goal back in the 52nd minute, courtesy of Rahman Jafari’s goal from the penalty spot.

Aluminum defender Reza Marzban was sent off in the hour time and Alireza Koushki scored the Blues’ third goal five minutes later.

Also, Chadormalou beat Mes 3-2 in their away match, Zob Ahan and Malavan played out a goalless draw in Isfahan, Kheybar were held to a goalless draw by Gol Gohar in Khorramabad, Esteghlal Khuzestan and Foolad shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw in Ahvaz derby and Sepahan edged past Shams Azar 1-0 in Qazvin.

Esteghlal moved top of the table with 16 points, two points above Chadormalou.