16th Iran Nanotechnology Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

TEHRAN – The 16th Iran Nanotechnology Exhibition opened at Tehran Permanent International Fairground on Sunday and will run till November 5.

This year's exhibition has brought together more than 150 technological companies. The first exhibition of cutting-edge technologies is being held concurrently, showcasing 80 Iranian knowledge-based and technological products.

The event aims to commercialize nanotechnology products, facilitate the presence of knowledge-based companies in international arenas, and boost their ties with research centers, investors, and leading companies.

Currently, 400 companies are operating in the nanotechnology field, including medicine, environment, and energy. They play an important role in the expansion of innovative technologies and the enhancement of the country’s competitive capacity.

The 16th exhibition is particularly showcasing innovative products in medicine, agriculture, industry, energy, environment, transportation, civil engineering, textiles, and high-tech equipment.

On the sidelines of the event, various specialized meetings and business-to-business negotiations will be held, and innovative ideas will be introduced with the participation of technology experts, researchers, investors, and industrialists to help share knowledge and technology, identify market needs, and establish international connections.

Nanotechnology leaps forward

Iran has made significant progress in nanotechnology over a year (August 2024 -August 2025), with more than a 100 percent increase in nanotech products exports, indexing 10,860 articles in the Web of Science (WoS), and being ranked sixth in publishing nanotech articles.

Having published a total of 4,615 articles in the top 25 percent of journals (Q1 journals) in 2024, Iran is placed among the top ten countries in publishing nanotechnology articles, ranking 12th in h-index for nano-articles in the world.

China, the U.S., and India, with 86,924, 14,473, and 11,194 articles, respectively, are the top three countries. Iran is atop England (4,360), Japan (4,022), and Spain (3,830) in the ranking, ISNA reported. The Q1 journal index is used to categorize scientific journals based on their impact; it is most commonly used in databases like Scimago Journal Rank (SJR) and Journal Citation Reports (JCR).

The Journal Citation Report (JCR) Impact Factor 2024 has cited 161 Iranian journals, naming five among the world’s most cited in the nanotechnology sector.

Journal of Nanostructure in Chemistry (JNSC) affiliated to Islamic Azad University with an impact factor of 7.9 is placed among the top 25 percent of journals in JCR published by Clarivate Analytics in three categories including Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, ranking 34 among 147 top journals; Chemistry, Multidisciplinary, ranking 41 among 239 journals; and Material Science, Multidisciplinary, ranking 88 among 460 top journals.

Journals of International Nano Letters affiliated to Kermanshah Islamic Azad University, Nano-medicine Journal affiliated to Mashhad Medical Science University, Journal of Nanostructures affiliated to Kashan University, and International Journal of Nano Dimension affiliated to Tonekabon Islamic Azad University received an impact factor of 4.0, 1.7, 1.3, and 1.1, respectively, IRNA reported.

So far, ten out of the 12 specialized nanotechnology journals in the country have been indexed in the international Scopus database, five of which have received an impact factor.

