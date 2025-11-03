128 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 128 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a week from October 25 to 31, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 111 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 16 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; one earthquake with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and no earthquake with a magnitude over 5 have occurred in the country, ISNA reported.

Among the provinces of the country, South Khorasan and Hamedan, each with 15, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Yazd and Khorasan Razavi, with 12 and 11 earthquakes.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale, which occurred on October 26 in Nahavand, Hamedan province.

During the same period, two earthquakes. No earthquakes were recorded in East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Alborz, Zanjan, Sistan-Baluchestan, and Qazvin provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG

