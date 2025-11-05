Iran handed easy draw at AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026

TEHRAN - The AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 has all the ingredients to be a sizzling affair following the Official Draw in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The 16 teams were divided into four groups during the draw held at the MNC Conference Hall with the top two teams from each to advance to the quarter-finals.

Hosts Indonesia were drawn in Group A alongside Iraq, Kyrgyzstan and Korea Republic and - with their fans behind them - will be hopeful of advancing to the knockout stage.

Thailand, runners-up in the previous edition, will have Vietnam, Kuwait and Lebanon for company in Group B.

Hoping to deny four-time champions Japan from Group C progression will be Uzbekistan - who have finished second four times, Tajikistan and Australia.



Reigning 13-time record champions Iran will headline Group D, with Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia their challengers.

Draw Result

Group A: Indonesia, Iraq, Kyrgyz Republic, Korea Republic

Group B: Thailand, Vietnam, Kuwait, Lebanon

Group C: Japan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Australia

Group D: Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia