Pottery research center opens in Hamedan

TEHRAN – A specialized pottery research center has recently been inaugurated within the Bu-Ali Sina University in Hamedan to strengthen links between academia and the pottery industry, a provincial official said on Saturday.

Mohammadreza Khlaji, deputy director for handicrafts at the Hamedan Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, said the center aims to address gaps in the pottery production and supply chain and promote direct cooperation between universities and active workshops, Miras Aria reported.

He said the center will encourage students to focus their theses and dissertations on practical challenges in pottery workshops. “Students can contribute through direct consultation and collaboration with artists and craftspeople to offer scientific and practical solutions,” Khlaji added.

Khlaji also announced that a national conference on the pottery and ceramics value chain will be held in Hamedan from Nov. 10 to 12, featuring academic, workshop, and exhibition components. More than 50 research papers have been submitted from universities across Iran, mainly focusing on the pottery industry of Lalejin, he said.

In addition, an accompanying exhibition will bring together leading pottery artists and researchers from 13 provinces, including Tehran, Semnan, Tabriz, Khorasan Razavi, and Isfahan, the official added.

Lalejin, located in Hamedan province, has been recognized by the World Crafts Council as a global city of pottery, known for its long-standing tradition of craftsmanship and ceramic production.

