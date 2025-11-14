Burkina Faso seeks Iran’s expertise in combating drugs

TEHRAN – Burkina Faso’s Security Minister Mahamadou Sana has voiced the country’s willingness to benefit from Iran's anti-narcotics police expertise in the fight against drugs.

He voiced Burkina Faso’s readiness for the expansion of collaborations with Iran in different sectors, particularly sharing experiences and knowledge, as well as providing laboratory equipment and drug detection dogs, IRNA reported.

Sana made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's anti-narcotics police chief, Iraj Kakavand. The official met on the sidelines of the 22nd International Exhibition of Police Security and Safety Supplies and Equipment (IPAS), held from October 13 to 16.

For his part, Kakavand said that a decisive and targeted fight against drugs is a demanding task requiring actions that go beyond national and regional boundaries.

There will be no positive results and success unless all countries take effective steps to confront drug trafficking decisively through boosting their cooperation, he added.

Highlighting Iran’s capabilities and educational capacities, including an international training center that covers various specialized fields such as training drug detection dogs, drug testing laboratories, and domestic drug detection tools, Kakavnad announced the country’s readiness to share knowledge with Burkina Faso through signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU).

UNODC lauds Iran’s efforts

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) lauds the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

In December 2024, Alexander Fedulov, the UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the DCHQ on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

In September 2024, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

To enhance the operational capacity of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, the UNODC has provided them with two Medical Devices, including a portable Doppler sonography and a veterinary anesthesia machine, to support drug supply reduction activities in Iran.

In this regard, an event was organized at the premises of the DCHQ in Tehran, with representatives from the UNODC Iran, DCHQ, and Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP) in attendance, the UNODC website announced in a press release on November 18, 2024.

Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries. UNODC has built a strong partnership with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in several areas, including the capacity building for the Iranian law enforcement forces, and has been providing technical assistance to the Iranian Government in its fight against the illicit trafficking of drugs and precursors.

