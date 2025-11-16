Esfahak, symbol of rural sustainable development

TEHRAN— Esfahak, recognized as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism, is symbol of cultural heritage and rural sustainable development, said South Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Seyyed Ahmad Barabadi.

Pointing to the anniversary of the World Heritage Registration of the village of Esfahak, he said that this measure shows the authenticity, integrity, indigenous architecture, and continuity of cultural life of Esfahak village, which has made it a unique symbol of sustainable livability in the desert, IRIB reported.

He added that this success is the result of the coordinated efforts of the people, officials, experts, researchers, and tourism activists who, by adhering to the principles of protecting, authenticity-based restoration, and ethnographic research, have played a role in preserving the historical identity of Isfahan.

Barabadi said that Isfahan today is not only a responsible tourism destination, but also a successful model for sustainable rural development and a link between cultural heritage, local ecology, and the livelihood of the host community.

He expressed hope that with coherent planning and the development of sustainable tourism infrastructure, Isfahan's global status will be transformed into effective cultural and economic opportunities for the region. He appreciated all the efforts made in this direction.

Esfahak village is one of the beautiful tourist attractions located 38 kilometers from Tabas city in South Khorasan province. This desert and historical village with traditional architecture and adobe and mud houses is considered one of the historical and cultural regions of Iran due to its old texture and special architecture.

The village has drawn international attention for its sustainable reconstruction and architectural preservation efforts. The nomination dossier for global recognition included extensive scientific research conducted by the E.M.C., which played a key role in earning the UNESCO research seat.

UNESCO’s research chairs promote higher education and collaborative knowledge production across the globe in fields such as education, science, and culture. Each chair is established within a university or research institution for a renewable four-year term and must include a distinguished academic leader, researchers, faculty, and students working together in a specialized area of study.

Last year, Esfahak was named one of the Best Tourism Villages for 2024 by UN Tourism. Moreover, the village won a TO-DO Award in 2020. The award is annually presented by the German Institute for Tourism and Development.

Severely damaged by the 1978 earthquake that struck Tabas, Esfahak was once deemed uninhabitable, with residents living in temporary tents. Later, they built makeshift wooden rooms, known as Otagh-e-Choobi (wooden rooms), as they began rebuilding their lives.

With a commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation, villagers re-established the community over the years, developing eco-lodges and restoring traditional homes using ancient adobe techniques.

Esfahak’s transformation into a cultural and eco-tourism destination has garnered attention for its unique architecture and sustainable practices, earning the village the prestigious Asia Architecture Award. Today, it attracts tourists from across the world, drawn to its picturesque adobe structures and commitment to preserving local identity.

Since 2021, the Best Tourism Villages initiative has aimed to promote sustainable tourism in rural areas, focusing on preserving natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and indigenous lifestyles, including gastronomy and local values.

KD