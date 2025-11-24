Over 130 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 132 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a week from November 15 to 21, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 115 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 14 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; three earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and no earthquake with a magnitude over 5 have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Among the provinces of the country, Isfahan, with 16 earthquakes, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by South Khorasan with 15 earthquakes, North Khorasan, Kerman, and Yazd, each with 12 earthquakes.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter scale, which occurred on November 18 in the Persian Gulf.

During the same period, no earthquakes were recorded in Tehran, East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Ardabil, Alborz, Zanjan, Qom, Qazvin, Kohgiluyeh-Boyerahmad, Gilan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Markazi provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG