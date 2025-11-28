Inflation rate rises 1.5%

TEHRAN - The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) has put the average inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on October 22, which marks the end of the eighth Iranian calendar month Aban, at 40.4 percent, rising 1.5 percent from the figure for the twelve-month ended to the seventh month.

The center put the country’s point-to-point inflation rate at 49.4 percent in the eight month, which means families have paid an average of 49.4 percent more for purchasing the same package of commodities and services in that month, compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The point-to-point inflation rate rose 0.8 percent in the eighth month from the previous month.

MA