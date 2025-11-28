Over 600 earthquakes shake Iran in a month

TEHRAN – A total of 602 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a month from October 23 to November 21, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 528 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 65 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; nine earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and no earthquake with a magnitude over 5 have occurred in the country.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter scale, which occurred on November 1 in Yazd Province.

Among the provinces of the country, Yazd, with 63 earthquakes, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by South Khorasan with 54 earthquakes, and Fars with 53 earthquakes.

During the same period, six earthquakes were recorded in Tehran, the biggest had a magnitude of 2.8 on the Richter scale.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

