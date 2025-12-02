First intl. AI exhibition slated for January

TEHRAN – Tehran will play host to the first international artificial intelligence (AI) exhibition, known as AIX Expo, which is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 15, 2026, at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

Over 50 top knowledge-based companies operating in the AI and technology sectors will participate in the exhibition, with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), IRNA reported.

According to the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy, the exhibition aims to boost interactions among innovation ecosystems, knowledge-based firms, the financial industry, and leading industries in AI.

The event will showcase the latest innovations and achievements in AI at national and global levels.

The exhibition will organize specialized panels on AI applications in various industries, such as healthcare, energy, urban development, finance, and manufacturing.

Conducting hands-on educational workshops, the exhibition will serve as a great opportunity to share expertise, promote business cooperation, and hold B2B and B2G networking in different sectors

With the rapid growth in AI startups and tech-enabled industries in the country, AIX Expo 2026 is expected to stimulate large-scale investment and lay the ground for the export of indigenous AI technologies.

Iran advances in AI scientific research index

According to Nature Index, the country’s ranking in scientific production in Artificial Intelligence (AI) has improved from 33 to 30, placing the country among the top 50 leaders, Hossein Afshin, an official with the vice-presidency of science and technology, has said.

Iran’s ranking in the region fluctuates between 14 to 17, which is mainly due to focusing on quality, he said, adding, “We’re optimistic to improve the country’s scientific position within the next two years,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to say that the country is following up on developing AI infrastructure, including the AI platform and the AI assistant, in the near future.

Government AI Readiness

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing AI in public services, Iran ranks 91st among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94th in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology, but in helping governments perform better.

The Government AI Readiness Index has become a trusted resource for policymakers, adopted as an official benchmark by national governments.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries is examined at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

The 2024 index examines 40 indicators across three pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data & Infrastructure. It highlights progress, identifies gaps, and provides actionable insights for policymakers working to integrate AI into public service delivery.

At its core, the index asks, ‘How ready are governments to implement AI in the delivery of public services?’ By answering this question, it aims to offer a practical tool that supports evidence-based decision-making and helps policymakers unlock AI’s potential to serve citizens better worldwide.

Accordingly, the country’s best ranking is in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 66.29, which has improved compared to 55.88 last year. It includes infrastructure (70), data availability (43), and data representativeness (121) indicators.

MT/MG