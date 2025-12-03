Moscow to host Iran-Russia joint ICT working group

TEHRAN – The fifth meeting of the Iran-Russia joint working group in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector will be held in Moscow from December 6 to 7.

Considering the high capacities of the two countries in science and innovation, Iran and Russia can establish a collaborative digital ecosystem for the future digital world, ISNA quoted Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, as saying.

Cooperation in the ICT sector within the framework of a joint working group meeting is an essential, smart response to the security and technological requirements of the contemporary world, he wrote in a post on X.

It will also lay the groundwork for fostering technological cooperation, securing the presence of qualified Iranian companies in Russian markets to supply equipment and provide technological services, as well as developing e-commerce, digitalizing the urban environment, and promoting relations in cybersecurity, the official further noted.

Cooperation with Iran in emerging technologies

In May, Russian Presidential Aide Andrei Fursenko emphasized the significance of promoting partnerships and collaborations with Iran in emerging technologies.

It is a fact that focusing on already established technologies will not be beneficial for the two countries. So, it is essential to put on the agenda the technologies that have not (fully) developed yet, which is a much more difficult task, IRNA quoted Fursenko as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology, Hossein Roozbeh, and the head of Pardis Technology Park, Mehdi Safarinia, while attending Iran-Russia diplomacy meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the International Innovation and Technology Exhibition (INOTEX 2025), which was held from April 29 to May 2, in Tehran.

“Although working on new technologies is risky, we should not fail to prioritize them, because there is no other way to be the first in the world,” the Russian official added.

For his part, Safarinia said Iran is committed to promoting international scientific cooperation, highlighting that Russia is among the top countries with which Iran is willing to expand ties.

The official went on to say that Russian companies can have offices in Pardis Technology Park. The establishment of Russian universities’ branches in the country was the second point mentioned by Safrinia. “We have already reached agreements with St. Petersburg University and Moscow State University. We are following up on the issue in cooperation with the University of Science and Technology.

This will be the first foreign university to have a branch in Iran. Both Iranian and regional students will be able to study at this university, spending part of their studies in Iran and the rest in Russia,” Safarinia further noted.

The official also announced readiness to further enhance collaborations in research and education, as well as market opportunities, as members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

During the Iran-Russia diplomacy meeting, the two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish two joint tech zones.

The MOU was signed between the National Association of Advanced Industries and Knowledge-Based Companies of the Industry and Mining Sector, represented by Mohammad Mehdi Naibi, and the Russian President of the Technological Sovereignty Export Association, Andrey Bezrukov.

The expansion of new technologies and joint research in the fields of nanotechnology, biotechnology, health, ICT, artificial intelligence, as well as the use of renewable energies, oil, and gas, are among the main focuses of the signed MOU.

The MOU highlights production and market development, including co-branding and marketing, market research, product development, and the development of distribution channels.

