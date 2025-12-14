Iranian students shine at World Mathematics Team Championship 2025

TEHRAN – Five Iranian female students have won gold medals at the World Mathematics Team Championship (WMTC) 2025 held from December 3 to 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Parnyian Heidarian, Fatemeh Mazini, Sarina Kiaei-Jamali, Sania Kiaei-Jamali, and Helena Aghaei-Hamlabad are the five young students who secured five gold medals at the competition, IRNA reported.

The 2025 competition brought together participants from 30 countries, including China, the U.S., Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Bulgaria.

The competition aims to strengthen understanding and communication among youths from different regions, help them foster friendships worldwide, cultivate the spirit of teamwork and cooperation, enhance their interest in mathematics, and improve their thinking abilities.

Promoting communication and cooperation among mathematicians and mathematics educators from around the globe, and helping to advance the development of mathematics education, are among the other goals of the competition.

Recent achievements

Iranian students secured three gold medals and a special award in the International Science and Invention Fair (ISIF) 2025, ranking them among the top innovators worldwide.

Organized by the Indonesian Young Scientist Association (IYSA), the competition was held in Bali from November 12 to 15.

Iranian students competed in various fields, including biotechnology, educational technology, artificial intelligence, mathematics, engineering, chemistry, and nanotechnology.

Raman Nafarieh won a gold medal and a special award in biotechnology. The team, comprising Radin Abbasi and Sam Rashidi, clinched a gold medal in engineering. Moreover, Matin Hayati won a gold medal in educational technology and artificial intelligence.

Iranian students continued to showcase their excellence at international competitions by winning medals at the Yakutia International Science Fair (YISF) and the World Invention Creativity Olympics (WICO).

YISF was held in Yakutsk, Russia, from July 6 to 9. The event brought together 129 teams from 10 countries, participating in two different categories.

The first category included mathematics, computer science, and information technology, and the second one involved physics, astronomy, and engineering.

In the second category, Mehran Rajabi and Alireza Jafarnejad ranked first for their project titled ‘EcoNet Bin: AI-Driven Waste Segregation with IoT-Enabled’.

‘Protecting Curious Little Minds: A Smart Child Safety Solution with IoT and Image Processing’ was the name of the project presented by Moeid Rajabi and Helena Rajabi, who secured second place.

Artin Radmatin, Baran Bahman, Mohammad-Hossein Ezzati, Niki Abtahi, Sarina Nosrati, and Baran Derakhshandeh won third place for ‘Evaluation of the effect of using magnetic gear in improving the performance of process systems based on mechanical gear’.

Also, Zhina Aminorroaya-Karladani grabbed the special prize for her project, ‘UVGuard Grooming Brush’.

In the first category, Artin Salari and Amir-Abbas Kavosi Amin ranked second for ‘Smart Glasses for the Blind with Real-Time Object Detection.

Ilia Majidzadeh Heravi and Parsa Karimi Yazdi came in third for their project titled ‘CommuniMate SmartApp: An Innovative Solution for Deaf Communication’.

