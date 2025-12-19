Most-cited researchers in ISC database increase yr/yr

TEHRAN – The Islamic World Science Citation (ISC) Institute database has recognized 557 most-cited Iranian researchers in human sciences, social sciences, art, and architecture in the current Iranian year, which started in March 2025, indicating a 14 percent increase compared to 489 researchers in the previous year.

Most-cited researchers have been categorized into 16 subject areas in the field of humanities, social sciences, art, and architecture, of which 90 researchers were in ‘business, management, and accounting’, IRNA reported.

Researchers in the subject areas of ‘social sciences’ (81), ‘psychology’ (61), ‘educational sciences’ (57), and ‘geographical sciences’ (51) had the highest share.

Over 1,140 Iranians among world’s 1% most-cited researchers

A total of 1,142 Iranian researchers have been recognized among the world’s top one percent most-cited researchers in 2025, compared to 1,056 identified researchers in 2024, according to the Islamic World Science Citation (ISC) Institute.

The Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education (with 603 entries) accounts for 52.77 percent, and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (with 427 researchers) represents 37.43 percent of the most-cited Iranian researchers, isc.ir reported.

Clinical medicine, with 446 entries, Engineering with 219 entries, Pharmacology and Toxicology with 163 entries, Chemistry with 140 entries, Neuroscience and Behavior with 115 entries, Agriculture Sciences with 100 entries, and Social Sciences with 77 entries held the highest shares of the most-cited researchers.

Three Iranian researchers have been among the highly cited award recipients.

Essential Science Indicators (ESI) data covers a 10-year period and includes bimonthly updates to rankings and citation counts.

Clarivate regularly publishes research impact metrics through the ESI, identifying top-performing research indexed in the Web of Science (WoS) Core Collection. Each journal indexed in the WoS Core Collection is assigned to one of the 22 research fields. Author rankings are calculated based on the citations received by an author in a 10-year period in each research field. Among all authors producing research in the same research field, those ranking in the top one percent by citations would be regarded as top one percent scholars.

Stanford University, in collaboration with Elsevier, has placed a total of 2,772 Iranian researchers among the top two percent of the most-cited scientists’ annual list, based on career-long impact.

This version is based on the August 2025 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2024.

This work uses Scopus data. Calculations were performed using all Scopus author profiles as of August 1, 2025.

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least 5 papers.

Career-long data are updated to end-of-2024, and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2024.

The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 percent or above in the sub-field.

